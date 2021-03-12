Following the flooding disaster that resulted after the region experienced torrential rainfall, Kentucky NRCS State Conservationist Greg Stone visited the flood retention structures that were put in place to help protect the City of McKee. Division of Conservation representative and former JCHS Ag teacher, Doug Wilson, showed Stone around and pointed out the locations and benefits of the three flood retention structures.
At the request of local sponsors, NRCS first evaluated the flooding problem in the City of McKee in the 1980’s and recommended the construction of three floodwater retarding structures (FRS) strategically placed on tributaries flowing into the City. From 2005-2007, the local sponsors (spearheaded by former State Representative Marie Rader) actively worked with NRCS to complete the necessary environmental requirements and to obtain funding and permits for the structures. The USDA -Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) issued the notice to proceed for construction of the Pigeon Roost flood retarding structure (FRS) #3 near McKee, Kentucky beginning work in December 2007.
This FRS was designed to protect business and residential properties from reoccurring and damaging floods along Pigeon Roost Creek and is a federally assisted action under the authority of the Watershed Protection and Flood Prevention Act (PL-566). NRCS estimated that the average annual benefits of the project will be in excess of $160,000 per year. The structure probably provided more benefits than that with the protection afforded during this single flood event at the end of February 2021.
