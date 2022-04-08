Kentucky’s 2022 spring wild turkey season opens in less than two weeks. Wild turkey activity cranks up in the spring when dominant gobblers collect a harem of hens, and hens begin nesting. Photoperiod (length of daylight) is the trigger for breeding. Turkey hunters feel a rush of excitement when they hear a lovesick tom gobbling his head off at the crack of dawn. It is magical to witness the wild turkey’s passion play, a spring mating ritual that is unsurpassed in pageantry.
Given the healthy population of turkeys in Jackson County and Kentucky hunters are likely to take more turkeys than last season, provided there aren’t poor hunting conditions — prolonged periods of rain, or inclement weather. “I wouldn’t expect a big jump,” reported Zak Danks, turkey program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources (KDFWR). “But I think we’ll have a good harvest this year.”
The 2021 spring harvest of 29, 222 was a decrease from the 2020 harvest, and 4.2 percent below the five-year average of 30,519, based on information in the 2021 Kentucky Spring Turkey Season Summary. “The (factors for the) slight reduction in harvest (during the 2021 season) likely included Easter (on) the second day of youth season, inclement weather, rain, snow, and cold temperatures during the general season, Mother’s Day (on) the last day of turkey season, and COVID-19 recovery, more hunters returning to work with less time off.”
Although total harvest declined, hunters were more efficient last season, hunting about 3.25 days per turkey harvested. During the 2020 season, the time hunted per turkey harvested was more than 4.5 days. “These figures are based on responses by hunters who checked their turkey harvests online,” wrote Danks.
With no major regulation changes since 2006, Kentucky’s spring turkey harvest figures are comparable over a relatively long time span, giving biologists more confidence in observed trends. During the past five spring seasons, the turkey harvest has been trending up and down in a range of 5,817 birds, from a high of 33,072 and a low of 27,255, based on harvest figures posted on the KDFWR website. Danks said a reduction in the bag limit would only be considered if there were several years in a row of steep declines in the harvest during the spring season.
2022 Season Dates
Kentucky’s 23-day statewide general season opens Saturday, April 16, and continues through Sunday, May 8. The two-day youth weekend, by regulation held on the first weekend in April, opens tomorrow and closes Sunday, April 3, 30 minutes after sunset.
Now is the time to prepare
Get ready for the spring turkey season now. Listen for gobbling early in the mornings in your hunting area and use binoculars to discreetly monitor fields for hens and gobblers. Fields are greening up fast, providing turkeys with lots of food options — grasses, clovers, winter wheat in crop fields, and tender forbs in woodland edges.
Organize your gear — calls, camouflage clothing, vests, face masks, gloves and hats and put everything in a plastic storage tote. Treat your camouflage clothing with insect repellent.
Hang your clothing outside and spray with Sawyer Premium Insect Repellent, which repels and kills ticks, chiggers and mosquitoes. It’s odorless, won’t stain clothing and lasts for six weeks.
Shoot your shotgun at a turkey head target to ensure that it’s sighted in and familiarize yourself with your shotgun’s effective range, based on the load you are going to hunt with.
