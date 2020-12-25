On Monday night Congress overwhelmingly approved (92-6) a $900 billion stimulus package that would send billions of dollars to American households and businesses grappling with the toll of the pandemic. As a result hundreds of dollars in direct payments could begin reaching individual Americans as early as next week.
Even though the $900 billion stimulus package is half the size of the $2.2 trillion stimulus law passed in March, it remains one of the largest relief packages in modern American history. For local residents that are struggling with unemployment the stimulus package will revive a supplemental unemployment benefit at $300 a week for 11 weeks and provide for another round of $600 direct payments to adults and children.
The money is expected out by the beginning of next week — $2,400 for a family of four — and will provide much needed relief just in time for the holidays. President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr., has insisted that this bill is only the beginning, and that more relief, especially to state and local governments, will be coming after his inauguration next month.
The legislative text is likely to be one of the longest ever (5,600 pages), and it became available only a few hours before both chambers approved the bill. In the Senate, the bill passed 92 to 6. Kentucky Senator Rand Paul joined Senators Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, Ted Cruz of Texas, Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, Mike Lee of Utah, and Rick Scott of Florida, (all Republicans) voting no. It will now go to President Trump for his signature.
But with as many as 12 million Americans set to lose access to expanded and extended unemployment benefits days after Christmas, passage was guaranteed. A number of other pandemic relief provisions are set to expire at the end of the year, and lawmakers in both chambers agreed that the approval of the $900 billion relief package was shamefully overdue.
In the end, congressional leaders agreed to punt the thorniest policy issues that had long impaired a final agreement — a direct stream of funding for state and local government, a Democratic priority, and a broad liability shield that Senator McConnell had long fought for.
“A few days ago, with a new president-elect of their own party, everything changed,” Senator McConnell said on Monday. “Democrats suddenly came around to our position that we should find consensus, make law where we agree, and get urgent help out the door.”
