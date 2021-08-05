Coach John Hallock and the JCHS Generals made quite an impression last year when they volunteered to travel to Louisville during a troublesome period to play Louisville Shawnee.
Now Kentucky Sports Radio and Kroger have announced that the Inaugural “KSR Kroger Hometown Classic” will take place on Friday, September 10. The bowl game will feature Louisville Shawnee at Jackson County High School. The two teams faced off last season in Louisville producing a heartwarming display of sportsmanship that connected communities that are roughly 150 miles apart.
On September 10th, Shawnee and Jackson County will face off again with the winner earning a championship belt. Both teams and game previews will be highlighted on the KSR website throughout the week leading up to kickoff.
To understand the significance behind this game and this honor one must place the Jackson County vs Shawnee game in context. Last year during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic it was hard for students to find an opportunity to share a classroom with fellow classmates not to mention actually getting to participate in a group activity such as school sports. This was certainly true for the JCHS Generals football squad. Jackson County had been hard hit by the coronavirus. Many Jackson County families had already lost loved ones due to the disease. The incident rate had been too high to allow in-person instruction and the Generals football players had several games cancelled due to high risk of possible COVID-19 transmission.
The Generals luck changed when Head Coach John Hallock read about the struggles of Shawnee High School (Louisville, KY). Shawnee had also been struggling to find an opponent to play. Not only had COVID-19 been an issue for the Golden Eagles but many schools were hesitant to travel to Louisville due to the social unrest surrounding the death of Breonna Taylor and the protests connected to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Coach Hallock reached out to Shawnee Head Coach Jalen Harrington to see if they were interested in playing. Coach Hallock also reached out to the parents of his players and told them that he had talked with the athletic director at Shawnee and had been assured that the students would be safe. The game was being played far from the area of the protests and the bus route would not take them through any areas of concern.
Coach Hallock understood that the objectives of a coach extend beyond the X’s and O’s of the game and even beyond the wins and losses of the season. The primary objectives involve teaching each player the value of discipline and working together as a team to accomplish a goal, to respect one another as well as each opponent. In essence, the real objective is to nurture each player to become a better human being. Given the current political and social storm it was important for the players to realize that we are all brothers and sisters. Travelling to Louisville was an opportunity for Coach Hallock and the JCHS football program to show there are more similarities between an historically all-white football program from McKee, KY and a football program out of Louisville composed mostly of Black players, than differences.
At first the Shawnee athletic director was a little surprised and confused at Coach Hallock’s offer to travel to their home field and play. Coach Hallock recalled, “He said, “Well that’s a little far for you guys? We’re in Louisville…” and I said, “Do you want to play? We’re willing to come, we’re willing to show support in solidarity.”
Coach Harrington talked with the Golden Eagles coaching staff and his players. They were excited about the opportunity to play the Generals. Coach Hallock then brought it to the attention of the administration at the JCHS. Coach Hallock recalled them saying, “Coach, if you think this is a good opportunity for these kids, their kids, it’s a good opportunity to show support and solidarity with a community that’s hurting. Let’s go and do it.” The rest is history.”
In an extraordinary and memorable moment, Coach Hallock delivered an impassioned pre-game speech to both teams. He stressed that while they may feel different because of the way they look or where they are from, the players on the two teams have far more things in common than they have differences. Players from both schools (and areas in general) deal with similar struggles. “A lot of my kids come from broken homes,” he said. “They don’t have a silver spoon, there’s a lot of poverty in the community. A lot of my kids have to be in school just to eat. There’s a lot of struggle that they go through, they have to earn everything they get. If you look at Shawnee, some of their kids struggle and come from broken backgrounds. Coach Harrington is doing a phenomenal job mentoring them. If you really look at it, we share a lot of things in common. We shouldn’t be divided by the color of our skin. Everybody wants to label and divide, hate each other because of this label and that label.”
Addressing the Shawnee players Coach Hallock said, “Your program, people don’t talk about Shawnee.” “They don’t talk about Jackson County. But tonight we’re taking two communities … and showing what it looks like — not just for our community, our state and the country — to come together in a common brotherhood. We drove 143 miles because we ain’t really that different. We are going to show the city, the state, and the country what unity, love, and harmony look like and get rid of the hatred that is putrid and running through our country right now.”
With this game, Coach Hallock felt that the players and the programs in Jackson County and Shawnee came together, dispelled labels, and focused on one race: the human race. “At the end of the day, we’re humans,” Hallock reported. “It’s not about the color of our skin, it’s about the essence of our being and our character, who we are as people. The platform that Coach Harrington and I were given this week allowed us to teach and educate our kids, to have this opportunity, you bring a conservative county that’s all white to Louisville that’s probably a little more liberal to say, “Hey, when humanity is hurting, no matter what you are – Black, White, red, Latino, Republican, Democrat, Independent, whatever – we are humans.”
“When we see human beings suffering, we have the responsibility to elevate all people. I said this to my assistant on Monday, but 60 years ago, we might not have even been able to play this game. We have a platform to show solidarity. Two polar opposite communities coming together as one.”
Jackson County scored more points during the football game last year but that hardly seems important. By coming together in solidarity both teams were winners. Coach Hallock immediately began looking to arrange an opportunity for the Generals to host Shawnee and welcome them to the home field in McKee. That will now be a reality. On September 10, 2021 Kentucky Sports Radio will broadcast to the entire state just what admirable young men play for both programs! Only one team will win the Championship Belt but both teams are already winners!!!
