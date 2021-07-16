Over the weekend the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post was looking for an inmate who walked away from the work release program at the Jackson County Detention Center, on July 9, 2021.
The initial investigation indicates Don Eric Johnson, 37 years old of Middlesboro, KY, walked away from work release at the Jackson County Detention Center, in McKee. He is described as being a white male, 5'9" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Johnson was serving a sentence for Receiving Stolen Property Under $10,000 and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).
Last Friday Jailer Brian Gabbard confirmed that an inmate "walked away from work release" in the Annville area. So far efforts to locate the inmate has been unsuccessful.
Jailer Gabbard identified the escaped inmate as "Don Johnson" and characterized the inmate as "One of the hardest working inmates we have. He just made a bad decision."
On Tuesday afternoon, Bell County Deputy Chief Doug Jordan confirmed with that escaped inmate Don Eric Johnson, 37, was arrested in the Jenson Community of Bell County.
Deputies say the arrest occurred around 1:24 p.m. when an anonymous tip was called into the station sharing that Johnson was staying at a home. Deputy Chief Jordan along with Deputy Frank Foster found Johnson sleeping in a back room. Johnson was arrested without incident. Johnson is currently being held in the Bell County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.