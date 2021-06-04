Manchester, Ky. (May 31, 2021) – The Kentucky State Police, London Post was notified by Clay County 911 approximately 8:35PM on Sunday, May 30, 2021, of a multiple vehicle injury accident on the Hal Rogers Parkway in Clay County. The collision resulted in one fatality.
The initial investigation indicates that a 2017 Jeep Renegade operated by Tracie L. Jent, 49 years old of Sassafras, KY, was traveling east on the Hal Rogers parkway when her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane of traffic and struck a 2011 Chevy Cruze operated by Tyler M. Richardson, 33 years old from Richmond, Ky. Due to the collision the Chevy Cruze went airborne and landed in the east bound lane of traffic where it was struck by a 2017 Nissan Rogue operated by Brittany M. Wood, 30 years old of Bonnyman, Ky.
The driver of the Jeep Renegade and the driver of the Nissan Rogue were both taken by Clay County EMS to AdventHealth Hospital where they were treated for their injuries and released. Air Evac also transported the driver of the Chevy Cruze from the scene to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and released. His passenger, Elizabeth J. Richardson, 27 years old of Richmond, Ky. was pronounced deceased by the Clay County Coroner’s Office at the scene.
The Hal Rogers Parkway was closed for 7 hours to allow Troopers to reconstruct the collision.
The operator of the vehicle Jeep Renegade, Tracie L. Jent was charged with:
1) Reckless Homicide
2) DUI 1st
Drugs and Alcohol usage are suspected in this investigation.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 11 Trooper Larkey. He was assisted at the scene by Post 11 Personal, Big Creek Fire Department, Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Air Evac, Clay County EMS and Clay County Coroner’s Office.
