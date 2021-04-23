Amy Cubbage, general counsel for Gov. Beshear, updated Kentuckians on in-person unemployment insurance (UI) appointments, federal tax returns for UI claimants and the UI system reopening after a temporary shutdown to enhance security.
Kentucky Career Centers Open to In-Person Appointments
After the previous administration eliminated in-person unemployment assistance, the Beshear administration returned those services to regional career centers on Thursday to assist more Kentuckians with their claims.
Cubbage said that 13 regional Kentucky Career Centers opened for approximately 9,500 in-person appointments that are scheduled through April 30.
On April 19, Kentuckians can begin scheduling appointments for May 3; after that, appointments will open up for an additional day each night at 12 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Claimants with appointments are being offered additional career center services, including re-employment services, as part of their appointments.
Employers were handing out applications at some of the career centers on Thursday.
“We hope to have employers onsite next week with job opportunities available at all career center locations. These employer booths are outside the career centers and will be available, weather permitting, with no appointment. Masks and social distancing will still be required,” said Cubbage.
Kentuckians can also register for and access job search resources at kcc.ky.gov.
Federal Tax Refunds
Cubbage said if claimants filed federal taxes before Congress exempted the first $10,200 in unemployment insurance benefits from taxes, they do not need to file an amended return. The IRS has announced it will start processing refunds owed due to this new exemption in May.
UI System Reopened After Temporary Shutdown
The UI system reopened last Tuesday morning after a temporary shutdown to stop suspicious and aggressive criminals attempting to gain unauthorized access to UI customer data.
“During the system shut down we moved everyone to a new eight-digit PIN so it would be more secure than our previous four-digit PIN. Letters were mailed in batches giving claimants new PIN numbers and step-by-step instructions on how to register in the new UI system,” said Cubbage. Approximately 30,000 people have already registered in the new UI system.
“If you have not received your letter and need to access your UI account you can call our UI Help Line at 502-564-2900 and staff will be able to reset your PIN once they verify your identification,” Cubbage added.
Hours for the UI Help Line are:
Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. EDT. If claimants are in the que by 8 p.m., they will be assisted.
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT
Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. EDT
“If your PIN is reset over the phone with our staff, when your letter arrives that PIN is no longer valid. You will need to use the PIN that was reset for you over the phone,” said Cubbage. “Once you receive your PIN, you will need to register in the UI system as a new user. Your letter that has your new PIN also has step-by-step instructions on how to complete the registration.”
There is also a tutorial video and step-by-step guide online at kcc.ky.gov.
