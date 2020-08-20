KHSAA Board of Control met on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 to reach a decision regarding the scheduling of high school fall sports. The Board decided to move forward with the current plan (a plan reached in July). The motion passed to move forward with Option 1, (16-2). Option 1 will allow practice to start on August 24 and competition to start the week of September 7. The plan will still need approval from Governor Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The Board of Control voted Option 2, (15-3). First competition would have started the week of September 28 for all fall sports. The first Friday for football would play would have been October 2. Jerry Wyman of Jefferson County Public Schools, Marlon Miller of Louisville and Rowan County’s Lucy Moore all voted for the option.
Option 3 was also shot down. The board voted against it 13-5. This option would have allowed cross country and field hockey to start as planned with practice on August 24 and competition on September 7. Football, volleyball and soccer would move back three weeks to start competition on September 28.
The KHSAA will not make any decision on postseason play until their next meeting in September, as well as if there are any changes in COVID-19 numbers or feedback from other groups.
The board also ruled that for this year only, AAU basketball can be played up until the first day of KHSAA basketball practice on October 15. That date may change because of COVID-19.
KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett says the board will meet later to discuss the mandates on fans at fall sports events. That may include masks and limiting the number of people in attendance.
