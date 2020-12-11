Update (12/11/2020): In the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control meeting on Thursday morning, the statewide organization voted 12 to 5 in favor of staying with the original basketball start date of January 4, and basketball practices resuming on Monday, December 14. Also, he KHSAA Board of Control voted 14-3 in favor of scheduling boys Sweet 16 Tournaments for March 29 through April 8 at Rupp Arena.
Original Story published in JC Sun 12/09/2020:
The 2020-2021 basketball season was scheduled to start at the end of November 2020. However, the start of Kentucky’s high school basketball season was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s Board of Control voted at their last board meeting to delay the start of regular-season competition to Jan. 4. However, since that time the number of COVID-19 cases has continued to climb with Kentucky passing 200,000 cases this week. The state has also passed 2,000 COVID-related deaths.
Now there is a growing push to push the start date back even further with the first games not happening until Jan 18th. The reason behind this push is the expectation of a surge in cases around the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. Despite the executive orders from Governor Beshear regarding masks, social distancing, and limiting gatherings many people are resistant to committing themselves to these mitigation efforts aimed at limiting transmission. Christmas is going to present a real challenge. The proposed start date of January 4th falls within the second week after the holiday. Pushing the new start date back to Jan 18th would avoid this potential spike in cases and make the event safer. Teams would still be allowed to return to practice on December 14th.
The KHSAA Board of Control is scheduled to meet this Thursday (December 10th, 2020) to discuss all issues surrounding COVID-19 including the dates for the start of the season as well as the dates for post-season tournaments.
As it currently stands, the board has voted to play an eight-week regular season in basketball that will start Jan. 4 and run through the end of February. District tournaments will start March 1 and Regional tournaments on March 8. The state tournaments are tentatively set for March 17-21 and March 24-28 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. These dates may change after the meeting this coming Thursday.
Coach Parrett (Generals), Coach Tyra (Lady Generals), Coach Dezarn (8th Grade Colonels) and Coach Stephens (6th & 7th Grade Colonels) are all scrambling to figure out what this means in terms of practices and to retool the season schedules. Coach Parrett reported that the teams were not allowed to practice with players until December 14th.
The Jackson County School District had previously postponed the Elementary Basketball season until January because the county was so frequently in the critical “Red Zone” regarding the COVID-19 Incident Rate Metric. While younger children are not impacted by the coronavirus as severely, the elementary games are favorites among the grandparents, parents and family members in the community. Attendance is always high and the risk of spreading this virus to the older more vulnerable segment of our population is significant.
