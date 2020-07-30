According to uniform citations obtained from the Jackson County Detention Center, on the morning of Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 Jonathan Freeman, 40, of Manchester, KY along with Sherman Hubbard, 32, of Manchester, Bobby Couch, and two male juveniles traveled to 4268 Mildred Road near Tyner, KY. Upon their arrival these individuals held Andy Riggs and Kourtney Gregory (Boone) were held at gun point while items were stolen from within the residence. Andy Riggs hands and legs were bound together and Kourtney Gregory (Boone) was forced into a vehicle and taken to the end of the driveway against her will. Couch stole a motorcycle from the residence and escaped the scene. For a period of time Couch remained at large. He was considered armed and dangerous and everyone in the area remained alert.
The situation ultimately involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. A helicopter assisted law enforcement looking to apprehend everyone responsible. The search on Mildred Road require the closure of the road to traffic. This simplified the search and protected vulnerable citizens from being endangered.
According to the citation, Jonathan Freeman admitted to KSP Detective Ethan Lakes that he was involved in the robbery. Freeman and Sherman Hubbard were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where they were each charged with “robbery, 1stdegree and kidnapping”. Both are being detained under $100,000 cash bonds while they await a court appearance for arraignment. The juveniles were taken to Jackson Breathitt Detention Center.
Over the week end Couch allegedly stole a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup and was spotted on Curry Road off Highway 80 in Laurel County. He was subsequently arrested by KSP Post 11 Trooper J Smith along KY 472 approximately 10 miles north of Manchester, KY. He is currently being detained at the Clay County Detention Center where he was also been charged with “robbery, 1stdegree and kidnapping”. No bond was included on the Clay County Detention Center jailtracker information.
In addition to the arrest warrant issued for Couch associated with the robbery and kidnapping on Mildred Road, information supplied by the Jackson County Circuit Court indicates that a previous arrest warrant had been issued for Couch related to the theft of a 2004 Ford Taurus. Sheriff Hays filed the earlier complaint alleging that Couch had stolen the vehicle from Sandra Amyx during July 10, 2020 through July 12, 2020 in Jackson County. The vehicle was valued at $1,500.
