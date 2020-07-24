According to uniform citations obtained from the Jackson County Detention Center, on the morning of Thursday, July 23rd, 2020 Jonathan Freeman, 40, of Manchester, KY along with Sherman Hubbard, 32, of Manchester, Bobby Couch, and two male juveniles traveled to 4268 Mildred Road near Tyner, KY. Upon their arrival these individuals held Andy Riggs and Kourtney Gregory (Boone) were held at gun point while items were stolen from within the residence. Andy Riggs hands and legs were bound together and Kourtney Gregory (Boone) was forced into a vehicle and taken to the end of the driveway against her will. Couch stole a motorcycle from the residence and shot at law enforcement as he escaped the scene. Couch still remains at large. Everyone in the area should remain alert and on the lookout. He is considered armed and dangerous.
When Sheriff Hays and Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene responding to shots being fired and a possible home invasion complaint they were unable to get to the residence because neighbors had attempted to help by parking a minivan (owned by John and Belva Weaver) across a bridge leading to the house to keep the robbers from escaping the scene. Deputy Isaacs went to the next door residence and made contact with Kaleb Brown. Sheriff Hays notified Deputy Isaacs that Brown may have an active warrant for his arrest. Deputy Issacs confirmed the status of the active warrant and attempted to place Brown under arrest. Brown pulled away from Deputy Isaacs and entered the minivan parked on the bridge. Brown was able to start the vehicle and Deputy Isaacs deployed his taser striking Brown in the left side. McKee City Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore was on the scene at this time and he also deployed his taser striking Brown in the left arm. Both taser deployments proved ineffective and Brown was able to attempt his escape. He started driving away in the van pulling Deputy Isaacs along beside the van for a short distance before he was able to break free. Deputy Isaacs was yelling to Oficer Sizemore to get back so he was able to avoid being struck by the van. Deputy Isaacs returned immediately to his patrol car where he activated the emergency equipment. KSP Post 11 Trooper G. Reed and Deputy Isaacs pursued Brown as he attempted to escape in the vehicle he just stole across Mildred Road to Hwy 290, the south on Hwy 290 and onto Hwy 2003. Just as they turned onto Hwy 2003 the van became disabled and Brown was taken into custody without further incident. Brown was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 3rd degree – Police Officer, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading police, 1st degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment, 1st degree )police officer) and theft by unlawful taking or disp auto - $500 or more but less than $10,000. Brown is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.
The situation ultimately involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Kentucky State Police. A helicopter was reported as being involved assisting law enforcement looking to apprehend everyone responsible. The search on Mildred Road require the closure of the road to traffic. This simplified the search and protected vulnerable citizens from being endangered.
According to the citation, Jonathan Freeman admitted to KSP Detective Ethan Lakes that he was involved in the robbery. Freeman and Sherman Hubbard were arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where they were each charged with “robbery, 1st degree and kidnapping”. Both are being detained under $100,000 cash bonds while they await a court appearance for arraignment. The juveniles were taken to Jackson Breathitt Detention Center.
If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Bobby Couch please contact law enforcement.
