While on patrol on US 421 northbound near the Dean Road Intersection, KSP Trooper Scott Townsley observed Michael Keith Barnes, 36, of Mt Vernon, KY operating a 2005 GMC Yukon southbound on US 421. Trooper Townsley was aware that Barnes was operating on a suspended Kentucky drivers license. Trooper Townsley observed Barnes pull into the Whistle Stop Gas Station in Sand Gap, KY and switch drivers. Townsley conducted a traffic stop at 3446 near the intersection of US 421. Upon making contact with a male driver and Barnes sitting in the passenger seat, Trooper Townsley asked Barnes if he was driving when he met me on US421. Barnes stated he was driving. When asked why he switched drivers he stated he did not want to get caught.
Trooper Townsley asked Barnes to step out of the vehicle to perform field sobriety tests. Barnes complied and was not determined to be under the influence. When asked how long ago he used Methamphetamine he stated 3 days ago. Barnes was asked for consent to search his person for anything illegal. Consent was granted. No illegal items were located on his person. Barnes was then asked for consent to search the vehicle for anything illegal and consent was granted.
Upon a search of the above vehicle starting at the driver’s side, Trooper Townsley observed a loose cup holder located in the center console. Townsley removed the cup holder and located a clear zip lock bag. The bag contained a white crystal substance that appeared to be Methamphetamine. Laying next to the suspected Methamphetamine, Trooper Townsley also located a green leafy substance that appeared to be Marijuana. Also in the same location Townsley located a green metal container with a screw-on lid. Inside the container Townsley located a small clear zip lock bag. The bag contained a crystal substance that appeared to be Methamphetamine. Trooper Townsley also located in the container 9 blue rectangular pills stamped B707. The pills appeared to be Alprzolam, a schedule 4 narcotic. Townsley also located in the container 3 orange round pills stamped 970, that appeared to be Suboxone, a schedule 3 narcotic. No other illegal items were located.
Barnes was placed under arrest and transported to Jackson County Jail where he was charged with operating a motor vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense, possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. The vehicle was left in possession of the licensed driver in agreement with the above.
Barnes appeared Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for arraignment on the charges. Barnes entered a plea of “not guilty”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 08, 2021. The court set a cash bond at $20,000 and determined that Barnes was considered a “danger to self or others”. Barnes remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court appearance.
