A husband and wife died Sunday evening in the Sandgap community in Jackson County in what family friends said may have been a murder-suicide. Kentucky State Police detectives are investigating
According to the KSP, 50-year-old Billy Taylor, of McKee, and his wife, 42-year-old Susan, died in the incident which happened before 5 p.m. Sunday.
A press release provided by the Kentucky State Police, Post 7 indicated that they were contacted by the Jackson County Dispatch at 5:00 pm , after receiving a report of a woman who had been shot on Gravel Lick Rd, in Sand Gap, KY.
KSP Troopers responded to the scene where they encountered a man, who was armed with a gun. The man fled behind his residence and fired a shot. When Troopers located the subject, he was found deceased. KSP Troopers also discovered a woman, who was deceased next to the residence. Both, the man and woman had suffered fatal gunshots.
KSP Detectives were notified and responded to the scene. The initial investigation indicates no other individuals were involved and KSP is not searching for any suspects.
Susan Taylor, 42 years old of McKee, KY, and Billy Taylor, 50 years old of McKee, KY, were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. Their bodies have been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office in Frankfort for autopsies. Susan Taylor worked at Saint Joseph Berea Hospital.
The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Ethan Lakes. He was assisted on scene by KSP personnel, Jackson County Sheriff's Office and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.
