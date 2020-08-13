Jackson County Sun Breaking News.jpg

According to information obtained from the Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post they are currently investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before midnight on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

The initial investigation indicates a 1995 Buick Roadmaster operated by Jay Clemmons, 54 years old of McKee, KY, was traveling north on US Hwy 421 when he struck a pedestrian. Richard Rose, 47 years old of Lexington, KY, was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Jackson County Coroner. 

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by KSP Post 7 Trooper Shane Bowling. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Jackson County EMS, Jackson County Sheriff's Office, and the Jackson County Coroner's Office.

