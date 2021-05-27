The Kentucky Parole Board recently issued a policy change involving new parole hearings for convicted murderers currently serving life sentences. The possibility of new parole hearings brings back memories of tragedy and heartache in Jackson County and neighboring Clay County.
The Kentucky Parole Board issued a directive on April 1 of this year that inmates currently serving life or life without parole for 25 years cannot be ordered to serve out their sentence at their first parole hearing. They said this directive was issued after various legal issues were raised in a case challenging the board’s existing practice.
The change means some of those convicted of serious crimes will be eligible for a new parole hearing this year despite earlier decisions that they should stay in prison for the rest of their lives. Officials say others who received “serve-out” orders in the last few years will be eligible for a new parole hearing 10 years after that initial order.
According to documents from the state, nine people convicted in Eastern Kentucky will be affected by the policy change. One of those is Donald Bartley.
Bartley was convicted in February 1988 to taking part in the August 1985 murder of Tammy Dee Acker, 23, and the robbery and attempted murder of her father, Dr. Roscoe Acker, 79, in Letcher County. In June 1985, Edwin Morris, 65, and his wife Bessie, 69, were tied up in their home in Jackson County and shot to death during a robbery. Bartley also pleaded guilty to helping two others, Roger Epperson and Benny Lee Hodge, murder this elderly Jackson County couple. Under the new policy, Bartley will have a new hearing scheduled before November 2021. Bartley’s last hearing was held on November 2nd, 2009.
Another person that had a hearing in the last few years is Stephanie Spitser. Spitser was convicted of an horrendous crime in neighboring Clay County. She took her 10-year-old stepson Scotty Baker from his school in Clay County back in 1992. Police say she then strangled him before burning and burying his body in Laurel County to hide the crime. Her last parole hearing was in October 2017. In accordance with the new policy, her next parole hearing is scheduled for October 2027. Parole hearings for older cases will start this summer. More recent ones will be ten years after their first hearing. For Stephanie Spitser, that’ll be 2027.
The new policy does not sit well with those that lost loved ones. At the time of the trials one of the mitigating reasons for pursuing a life sentence instead of the death penalty was the stipulation that parole wouldn’t be granted. The sentence of “life without parole” is very different than “life with the possibility of parole”. While the former was not preferred, the latter would not have been acceptable at all.
The president of the Kentucky Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association, Fayette Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn, released this statement:
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021, the Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association was alerted by a retired Commonwealth’s Attorney that the Kentucky Parole Board had recently issued a directive that would result in parole eligibility hearings for a number of inmates who had previously been given serve outs by the parole board. The prosecutor had been contacted by a survivor who had received notice that her sister’s killer was now eligible for a parole hearing on July 1st, 2021, even though he had been given a serve out in 2009 by the Kentucky Parole Board.
The directive provides that any inmate serving a life sentence shall not be given a deferral of longer than 120 months at the initial parole hearing and specifically directs that a serve out shall not be given at the initial hearing. Furthermore, the directive is retroactive, so that any inmate serving a life sentence that received a serve out at the initial hearing has now had the serve out converted to a 120 month deferment and will be given a parole hearing no longer than 6 months after the directive.
According to information obtained from the Kentucky Parole Board this directive applies to 43 inmates who were convicted and given life sentences. These are offenders who have committed violent and deadly crimes.
The Commonwealth’s Attorneys’ Association has significant legal concerns about the Kentucky Parole Board’s authority to make these decisions and believes this sudden change is an affront to crime victims and their survivors, and a violation of the spirit of Section 26A. of the Kentucky Constitution regarding crime victims’ rights (Marsy’s Law amendment.)
These crime victims and survivors deserve much more than a letter advising them that the person that killed their loved one, and was order to serve out their sentence, is now having a parole eligibility hearing in the next 180 days. These crime victims have been through a nightmare but received some comfort that the person who murdered their loved one was going to spend the rest of their life in prison, but now it is the parole board that is going to turn these crime victims’ lives upside down again and make them relieve their agony and wonder whether the killer will be released. This is shameful and should be stopped.
This response is on behalf of the KCAA and each Commonwealth’s Attorney may have their own opinion on this matter.”
