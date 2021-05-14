Kentucky Transportation Cabinet representative David Hoffman presented the cabinet’s annual resurfacing program (RS) priorities to the fiscal court on Monday. The total expected allotment to Jackson County to resurface roads this year was estimated to be $1,566,573. The transportation cabinet allocated funds based on categories of priority. As the number 1 priority $458, 100 was allocated tom the county as RS Maintenance Funds. These funds may be used at the discretion of the county based on county priorities. The KYTC identified $2,584 for County Judge Administrative Costs as the second level priority.
The third priority was identified as asphalt resurfacing for KY Hwy 3447 beginning at the intersection with US Hwy 421 and ending at the intersection with J Rose Road (Mile Point 3.427). This project will cost an estimated $353, 497 and will resurface 3.427 miles of KY Hwy 3447.
The fourth priority was identified as asphalt resurfacing for KY Hwy 577 starting at the intersection with Baldwin Branch Road (Mile Point 7.901) and ending at the intersection with Doolittle Road (Mile Point 10.263). This project will cost an estimated $229,948 and will resurface 2.362 miles of KY Hwy 577.
The fifth priority was identified as asphalt resurfacing for another section of KY Hwy 577 beginning at the intersection of KY Hwy 30 (Mile Point 3.156) and ending at the intersection with KY Hwy 578 (Mile Point 5.993). This project will cost an estimated $275,877 and will resurface 2.837 miles of KY Hwy 577.
The sixth priority was identified as asphalt resurfacing for KY Hwy 578 starting at the intersection of KY Hwy 577 (Mile Point 2.602) and ending at the intersection with Ky Hwy 30 (Mile Point 4.728). This project will cost an estimated $208,433 and will resurface 2.2126 miles of KY Hwy 578. Magistrate Danny Todd inquired about getting some assistance for roads in his district (specifically KY Hwy 587 between the intersection of KY 3445 and Turkey Foot Road). Hoffman said they were dealing with the areas of the county that was hit hardest by the ice storm (more in the northern end of the county) first but would eventually get to all the roads.
In other business, Judge Gabbard presented his report to the fiscal court (contained in its entirety in this issue of the paper). The Magistrates presented a brief report. Sheriff Hays reported to the court that his office would aggressively pursue anyone proven to dispose of used needles in public places. Security cameras are being installed at the county parks to document these violations. In addition, Sheriff Hays pointed out how diligent and hard his staff has been working to keep our community safe. Domestic violence calls remain the most dangerous calls to which they respond.
Jailer Brian Gabbard gave a report to the fiscal court on the operation of the jail. Gabbard is hopeful to get work release crews more active but it is proving difficult when state inmates are not as available. Gabbard did say that monetary compensation may soon be available for inmates that enroll and complete the MRT (Moral Reconation Therapy) classes available at the jail. MRT classes address beliefs and reasoning. It is a systematic, step-by-step group counseling treatment approach for treatment resistant individuals. The program is designed to alter how individuals think and make judgements about what is right and wrong. The MRT system approaches the problem of treating resistant populations as a problem of low levels of moral reasoning. In this case, "moral" does not refer to a religious concept, but rather the theoretical conceptualization of psychologist Lawrence Kohlberg. After completion of MRT Program, the Department of Corrections awards 90 days good time for program credit. Gabbard also indicated that the jail may get $1,000 for each inmate that successfully completes the classes. In addition, the state may pay more for per diem upkeep increasing their contribution from $32/day up to $43/day for inmates that are enrolled in classes.
Judge Gabbard informed the fiscal court that the county has received $221,000 in occupational tax. Based on earlier audits, Judge Gabbard was instructed that the receipt of these funds needed to be on the fiscal court meeting agenda. In related business, Judge Gabbard informed the court that the state has directed him to secure a private CPA to conduct the next county audit. The state has increased their involvement after issues were revealed with the previous County Treasurer that led to her conviction. However, after a few years of careful oversight, the state now feels comfortable enough with the way the previous audits have went to release the county to secure their own audit.
Judge Gabbard reported that the LGEA public hearing was held and that no one attended. In addition, a public hearing was open to discuss the closing of John Causey Road without any attendance. The court moved to finalize the closure of this county road with a stipulation that a letter be drafted that states county maintenance will end.
County Budget Amendments 03,04,05,07, & 08 were rescinded. The funds involved were rolled into a single budget amendment (0009) and involve CARES Act Funding in the amount of $355,207.83. This represents money reimbursed to the county that was spent to minimize risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The fiscal court reviewed Blacktop and Stone Bids submitted after advertisement. The Allen Company was the only company to submit a bid and the court approved and accepted both bids.
The fiscal court approved establishing a new checking account for American Rescue Plan Act money (see article in this issue for more details). In addition, the court approved adding Hope Payne as a Signatory on Jail Checking accounts. The court reviewed the treasurer’s bills and transfers and scheduled the next meeting for June 07, 2021. (Note this is the first Monday of June)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.