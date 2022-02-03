The Jackson County Lady Generals represented themselves, their teammates, their school, and their community well during their play in the All A State Tournament last week in Richmond, at McBrayer Arena on the campus of EKU. The top team from each of the 16 regions in Kentucky competed for the title of the top small school in the state in girls’ high school basketball, an honor Jackson County won in 2001 and 2002. Jackson County also went to the All A State Tournament in 2003, losing to Clinton County in the state championship game, but we had not won the region since that time, a span of 19 years! Superintendent Smith and the Board of Education scheduled non-instructional days on the days the team played so as students, teachers and fans could attend as possible.
In the opening round, Jackson County, champions of the 13th Region, took on Cumberland County, best in the 4th region. It was an early morning game that tipped off at 10:00 AM, and the Lady Generals began the game playing tight. As a result, they found themselves trailing 20-16 at halftime. However, the 2nd half was a completely different story! Coach Tyra changed things at halftime on both ends of the floor, and the girls responded with superior defense, which led to increased confidence on the offensive side too. Consequently, Jackson County dominated the 2nd half, outscoring Cumberland County 28-8 in the 2nd half to cruise to a 44-28 victory and advance to the Elite 8 of the State!
Freshman Abby Gilbert led the charge with a double-double, 13 points and 17 rebounds! Madison Curry right behind her with 11 points, including 3 of 8 on three pointers, and also had an impressive 7 steals!
In the quarterfinal round, Jackson County took on the 8th region champions, the Owen County Lady Rebels from northern Kentucky. This game was even earlier than the Wednesday matchup, with the tip at 8:30 AM in the morning! The Lady Generals seemed to be on the verge of good things happening the entire game, but never got going offensively and could never establish any momentum the entire game. Owen County started the game scoring the first 10 points unanswered, and although Jackson County trimmed the lead to 3 at 26-23 on a Madison Curry basket midway through the 3rd quarter, Owen County always had an answer and they pulled away for a 44-31 victory.
Kenady Ward was the leading scoring for Jackson County with 12 points and Curry added 9 points. Rebounding machine Abby Gilbert had an impressive 16 boards, but could only manage 4 points. The most telling stat from the game was our 19 turnovers, while Owen County only had 10. Owen County, proved how good they are, as they ended up winning the All A State Tournament over state ranked Owensboro Catholic in the championship game on Sunday, 49-38. Abby Gilbert was also selected to the 2022 All “A” State Tournament team! Congratulations Abby!
The Lady Generals are now 15-5 on the season. They were scheduled to play Leslie County on the road this past Monday, and will entertain the top team in the region, North Laurel, this Friday night at JCHS, in a boys/girls doubleheader, beginning at 6:00. If you’re unable to attend the game in person, there will be live coverage on PRTC-TV on their Facebook page, as well as the PRTC-TV YouTube channel. Congratulations to our Lady Generals on winning the All A Region and advancing to the top 8 teams in the state!
