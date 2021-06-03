The Jackson County Lady Generals entered the 49th District tournament on a four-game winning streak with a regular season record of 19-11, which was tied for the most wins in the 13th region. The Lady Generals opened the tournament against the Clay County Lady Tigers, which were ranked third in the region. After a rough first inning, the Lady Generals were down 4-0. Although the Lady Tigers pounced early, the Lady Generals did not fold and continued to fight. They fought their way back to a 6-3 deficit entering the top of the 6th. During the top of the 6th, the Lady Generals scored six runs. Two of those came from a two-run home run hit by Jenna Creech, her third of the year.
Once the Lady Generals gained the lead, they would not relinquish it and held on to win the game by a final score of 9-8. Candice Williams pitched six inning and had six strike outs. She was hit above the ankle with a hard hit line drive in the bottom of the sixth, but managed to come back in the bottom of the seventh to pitch the Lady Generals to victory. It was a strong defensive effort by the entire team and they made some critical plays to keep the Lady Tigers from taking the lead.
On offense, the Lady Generals combined for twelve total hits: Madison Belt (two doubles), Hannah Creech (one double), Blakelynn Fee (two singles), Jenna Creech (double and homerun), Jasmine Ward (one single), Larrysa Hillard (two singles) and Emily Mays (one single and one double). With the victory, the Lady Generals advance to the 13th Regional Tournament for the first time since 2002.
