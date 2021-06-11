The JCHS Lady Generals travelled to Harlan to face Knox Central in the first round of the 13th Region Girl’s Fast Pitch Softball tournament. The Lady Generals defeated Clay County to play North Laurel for the 49thDistrict Championship. The Lady Generals were defeated by North Laurel but as 49th District runners-up they earned to right to compete in the regional tournament.
Candace Williams was the starting pitcher for the Lady Generals giving up 7 hits, 5 runs, 0 earned runs, and 0 walks. Williams was relieved after 3 innings by Jasmine Ward who gave up 2 hits, 12 runs, 3 earned runs, 6 walks, with 3 strike outs. Hannah Creech, Madison Belt, and Blakelynn Fee led the scoring for the Lady Generals with 2 runs each. Justina Ruble also added a run the Lady Generals. However, in the end, it wasn’t enough and the Lady Generals were defeated by a final score of 7-17 to end their historic season.
The Lady Generals end the season with the most wins in a single season in JCHS Girls Softball history going 20-13! Congratulations to Coach Gary Tillery and the Lady Generals for having such a great season!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.