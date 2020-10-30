The Lady Generals Volley team earned second place in the 2020 49th District Tournament last week which gave them a ticket to compete in the 2020 13th Regional Tournament that started on Monday, October 26th. The Lady Generals played North Laurel for the 49th District Championship. They were defeated 0-3 (25-22, 25-15, 28-26). Hannah Creech contributed 10 assists in the losing effort while Maggie Duncil added 7 assists. Emily Rose had 5 kills with Duncil, Eden Lakes, Makayla Vickers, and Alyssa Vickers contributing 3 kills each. Alyssa Vickers had 2 service aces on the night while Duncil, Hannah Creech, Makayla Vickers, and Emily Rose each contributed a service ace.
Hannah Creech, Alyssa Vickers, Eden Lakes and Maggie Duncil were selected to the 49th District All Tournament team! Congratulations! You earned it!
The Lady Generals opened play in the 13th Regional Tournament playing Bell County (the host of the tournament). The Lady Generals entered the 13th Regional tournament ranked 5th in the region with a record of 11-5. The Bell County Lady Bobcats entered the tournament ranked 7th in the region with a record of 14-6. Jackson County defeated Bell County 3-1 (25-23, 18-25, 25-21, 25-22). They are scheduled to play Corbin on Wednesday (Oct 28). Corbin defeated Knox Central 3-0 to advance to the second round against Jackson County. At this point in the season the Lady Generals and the Lady Redhounds have identical records of 12-5. The winner of this match will play for the 13th Region Championship on Thursday October 29th.
*** Update Wednesday October 28, 2020: The Lady Generals' game against Corbin in the second round was cancelled after several Lady Generals players were exposed to a person(s) that tested positive for COVID-19. These players were subsequently quarantined and the game cancelled.
