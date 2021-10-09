The 2021 JCHS Lady Generals volleyball team’s season record now stands at 12-7 placing them with the 6thbest record in the 13th Region. Corbin currently has the best record in the region (16-3) followed by Whitley County (18-6), South Laurel (13-7), Bell County (17-7) and due to their strong performance in the region (9-6) Williamsburg (11-11). The Lady Generals is next with a regional record of 11-5 to go along with their season record of 12-7.
The Lady Generals have four games left in the regular season (Red Bird, Lynn Camp, Bell County, and OBI) before they travel to Clay County to play in the 2021 49th District Tournament which will be played on October 16, 2021.
Jackson County has a 49th District record of 4-0 and that earned them, the #1 seed in the tournament. North Laurel and Red Bird each have District records of 3-2 giving them the #2 & #3 seeds, respectively. The Oneida Baptist Institute has a District record of 1-3 earning them the #4 seed in the tournament while Clay County has a District record of 0-4 earning them the #5 seed.
Because the Lady Generals are the #1 seed in the 49th District tournament it earns them a “BYE” in the first round. They will play the winner of a match between Clay County and OBI in the second round. North Laurel and Red Bird will play in the second round. The winner of this match will play the winner of the Lady Generals/Clay County-OBI match for the 49th District Championship.
