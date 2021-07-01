Kentucky Ballers Elite (KBE) is just a fancy way to say, “We just want to play basketball!” Several members of the Lady Generals participated in KBE as they recently traveled to Virginia Beach to compete in the 2021 TEAMMATE BASKETBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP tournament. This tournament hosted 230 teams from 16 different states. Kentucky (via KBE) was represented by only two teams: KBE 2024 & KBE 2027. In addition to the Jackson County Lady Generals, players from Laurel County, Clay County, Rockcastle County, Owsley County, Pulaski County, Whitley County, Perry County, Madison County, Woodford County, Boyle County, and Harlan County were also involved.
KBE 2024 came home with the title of National Champion while KBE 2027 brought back the title of runner-up. Three Lady Generals participated on National Champion KBE 2024: Jenna Creech, Abby Gilbert, and Adycin Truett
Congratulations to all these extraordinary student athletes! Jackson County basketball fans are going to be treated to a great 2021-2022 season this year!
