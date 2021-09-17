Lady Generals Earn Runners Up in All A Classic.jpg

2021 JCHS Lady Generals Volleyball earn Runners-Up in 13th Region All "A" Classic

The JCHS Lady Generals volleyball team travelled to Barbourville over the weekend to play in the 2021 All “A” Classic tournament. The team started the tournament off with a disappointing loss to Williamsburg losing 1-2 (25-23, 23-25, & 12-25). 

The team rallied in the second match defeating Middlesboro 2-0 (25-6, & 25-9). In this match Abby Gilbert and Brooklyn Madden each had 3 kills, Gabbi Hornsby had 2 kills, and Jenna Creech had 1 kill. Hannah Creech led the team with 5 assists while Eden Lakes contributed 2 assists and Jenna Creech and Gabbi Hornsby each contributed 1 assist. Hannah Creech delivered 7 service aces, Jenna Creech had 5 service aces, while Natalie Carl, Gabbi Hornsby, and Abby Gilbert each contributed 2 service aces.

In their final match in the tournament, the Lady Generals defeated Red Bird 2-0 (25-19 & 25-13). Abby Gilbert led the team with 5 kills, Brooklyn Madden contributed 3 kills, Gabbi Hornsby and Jenna Creech each contributed 2 kills, and Hannah Creech had 1 kill. Hannah Creech led the team with 8 assists and 8 service aces. Natalie Carl, Gabbi Hornsby, and Jenna Creech each had 4 service aces while Brooklyn Madden contributed 3 service aces leading to the win.

Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech reported, “Came up a bit short, but runner up is not too shabby!!! I am extremely proud of how far that we have come as a team since that first game. Congratulations Lady Generals!!!”

All Tournament selectees.jpg

Hannah Creech, Gabi Hornsby, and Brooklyn Madden were selected to the 13th Region All "A" Classic Tournament team

Congratulations to Gabi Hornsby, Hannah Creech & Brooklyn Madden in being named to the 13th Region All “A” Tournament team.

Tags

Recommended for you