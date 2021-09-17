The JCHS Lady Generals volleyball team travelled to Barbourville over the weekend to play in the 2021 All “A” Classic tournament. The team started the tournament off with a disappointing loss to Williamsburg losing 1-2 (25-23, 23-25, & 12-25).
The team rallied in the second match defeating Middlesboro 2-0 (25-6, & 25-9). In this match Abby Gilbert and Brooklyn Madden each had 3 kills, Gabbi Hornsby had 2 kills, and Jenna Creech had 1 kill. Hannah Creech led the team with 5 assists while Eden Lakes contributed 2 assists and Jenna Creech and Gabbi Hornsby each contributed 1 assist. Hannah Creech delivered 7 service aces, Jenna Creech had 5 service aces, while Natalie Carl, Gabbi Hornsby, and Abby Gilbert each contributed 2 service aces.
In their final match in the tournament, the Lady Generals defeated Red Bird 2-0 (25-19 & 25-13). Abby Gilbert led the team with 5 kills, Brooklyn Madden contributed 3 kills, Gabbi Hornsby and Jenna Creech each contributed 2 kills, and Hannah Creech had 1 kill. Hannah Creech led the team with 8 assists and 8 service aces. Natalie Carl, Gabbi Hornsby, and Jenna Creech each had 4 service aces while Brooklyn Madden contributed 3 service aces leading to the win.
Coach Sandy Kilburn-Creech reported, “Came up a bit short, but runner up is not too shabby!!! I am extremely proud of how far that we have come as a team since that first game. Congratulations Lady Generals!!!”
Congratulations to Gabi Hornsby, Hannah Creech & Brooklyn Madden in being named to the 13th Region All “A” Tournament team.
