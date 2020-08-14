Lakes Funeral Home Secondary location

Lakes Funeral Home uses the old "Justice Funeral Home" location along US Hwy 421 near Deer View and the old JCHS on an "as-needed" basis.

The Lakes Funeral Home’s second location was robbed last Wednesday, August 05th, 2020. According to Lakes Funeral Home co-owner Conley Tyra KSP, Trooper Toney Allen caught a juvenile with approximately $4,500 worth of property (including a portable PA system and an air conditioner) that had been stolen from their secondary location near Deer View along US Hwy 421. The juvenile used a casket cart/dolley to manage the hefty items while attempting the burglary. All of the items were recovered.  

