The Lakes Funeral Home’s second location was robbed last Wednesday, August 05th, 2020. According to Lakes Funeral Home co-owner Conley Tyra KSP, Trooper Toney Allen caught a juvenile with approximately $4,500 worth of property (including a portable PA system and an air conditioner) that had been stolen from their secondary location near Deer View along US Hwy 421. The juvenile used a casket cart/dolley to manage the hefty items while attempting the burglary. All of the items were recovered.
Lakes Funeral Home Robbed Last Week
- Jerry Sparks Co-Editor/Senior Reporter
