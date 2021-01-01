The dynamics and relationships between landlords and renters can often become very complicated. Such a circumstance ultimately resulted in Ricky McQueen, 57, of Tyner, KY being arraigned before Judge Allen B. Roberts on charges of Burglary, 1st degree this past Monday.
Trooper Tanner Johnson arrested McQueen after the affiant, Phil Mathis obtained a warrant of arrest.
Mathis alleges that on November 14, 2020 McQueen, while being armed with a deadly weapon, unlawfully and with intent to commit a crime entered a home that Mathis was renting from McQueen. McQueen allegedly entered the home that he was renting to Mathis and put a shotgun to his back and made him leave. This, in essence, allowed McQueen to exercise control over the moveable property within the home that was owned by Mathis.
In Kentucky, landlords are required to give two days’ notice prior to entering the property. (KRS 383.615) Landlords must give notice for maintenance and repairs and may also only enter at reasonable times (unless it is an emergency situation).
McQueen entered a plea of “not guilty”. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for February 08, 2021. McQueen remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $25,000 cash bond while awaiting the next court appearance.
