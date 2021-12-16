During halftime of the Generals game against Leslie County in the PRTC Classic, JCHS Cross Country Head Coach Dean Rader joined the family of JCHS Alumnus Landon Bond (Brian Bond, Brooke Deaton, and Parker Bond) to celebrate Landon’s life and accomplishments by inducting him into the JCHS Athletic Hall of Fame. Coach Rader said to watch Landon run was special. “A good runner is going to be smooth, powerful and graceful all at the same time and Landon had it. As the Jackson County Cross Country Coach, I am sitting in the seat that Landon dreamed of one day sitting in: Head Coach of a team in a sport he loved.”
Throughout Landon’s running career at JCHS he set many records (he still holds the school record for the 5K distance in Cross Country), even winning the Regional Individual Cross Country title his senior year and leading his team to two (2) Regional Team Championships. Landon left a legacy for the program that will stand the test of time.
Coach Rader said, “As a Coach, Landon always made me better. Always ready to explain to my kids the “how” and “why” because Landon demanded to know. Landon needed to know these things to work hard and put forth a product that would meet his standards.”
At Berea College (where Landon ran Cross Country for three years), Landon placed 1st in the 5K and 1st in the 10K at the 2019 NCAA Division III Conference Championship Track meet. These were the last two races that Landon would run. He finished his life’s race as a Champion!
Sadly, on September 22, 2019, Landon passed away from Brugada Syndrome, a rare congenital heart defect that went undiagnosed until the time of his death. Amazingly, Landon had accomplished extraordinary athletic feats while running with a defective heart. He had been ill for several months and had time to reflect on his life. Landon may have physically. Had a defective heart; however, the love he carried within him always was visible and he was an empathetic, caring, compassionate human being. His kindness toward his classmates and teammates (especially the younger members of the team) was as remarkable as his athletic accomplishments. Before his death Landon had decided that he wanted to “Be more open as a Christian” and only hours before he passed away he professed his love of Christ to his Grandmother. However, Landon always “walked the walk” even though he may have wanted to be more open.
Coach Dean Rader said, “It is my great honor and privilege to present to the family of Landon Howard Bond with his induction plaque into the Jackson County High School Athletic Hall of Fame.
Landon’s mother, Brooke Deaton, and his father Brian Bond fought back their emotions and voiced their appreciation to the high school and the Jackson County community. “Landon loved Jackson County and it is obvious that Jackson County loved him.”
