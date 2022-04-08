Jason Hurst, 42, of McKee, Ky was arrested on Monday. Chief Deputy Daniel Isaacs received a complaint from Jackson County Dispatch around 9:30 PM Monday night indicating that a male (Hurst) had walked to a residence on Moore’s Ridge Road knocked on the door and stated that his motorcycle had broken down. Hurst asked for help and the resident told him they could not help. Afterwards, Hurst walked down the road and discharged a firearm into an unknown direction.
When Deputy Isaacs arrived at the scene he found Hurst sitting on his motorcycle on the edge of Hwy 89 North. When Deputy Isaacs made contact he asked where the firearm was located and Hurst told him it was inside his coat pocket. After securing the firearm for officer safety, Deputy Isaacs asked Hurst if he had anything illegal on his person. Hurst responded that he did not and began pulling items from his coat pocket. Deputy Isaacs noticed a prescription bottle in Hurst’s left hand that contained a plastic baggy with something inside it. After obtaining the prescription bottle and looking inside, Deputy Isaacs discovered that the baggy contained a crystal substance that appeared to be methamphetamine. After placing Hurst under arrest, Deputy Isaacs located a Marlboro cigarette pack in the inside pocket of Hurst’s coat. Inside the pack was another small baggy that also contained a crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine.
Hurst was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Hurst is being held in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while he awaits his next court appearance.
