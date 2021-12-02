Candidates are already filing to run for public offices in the 2022 election. November 03rd was the earliest date for the affixing of signatures on candidate filing forms for an office on the ballot in 2022. There have been a number of candidates file so far. Those that have filed to-date include: City of McKee Mayor: Michael Sandlin & Michael Stidham; County Judge Executive: Shane Gabbard; Constable District 1: Johnny Peters; Constable District 2: Phillip Tincher; Magistrate District 1: Danny Todd; Magistrate District 2: Dale Vaughn; Magistrate District 3: Garvin Baker; PVA Office: Bobby Edwards & Adrian Hudson; Jailer: Brian Gabbard; County Clerk: Donald “Duck” Moore; County Attorney: Ross Murray; and Sheriff: Daniel Isaacs, Brian Keith Berry, William Moss, and Eric Hays.
This is certainly not the final complete list of candidates running for these positions. Candidates who must run in the primary election have until January 07, 2022 (4:00 PM) to officially file their nomination papers. The Primary Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, May 17th, 2022. Candidates that wish to run for an office that does not involve a Primary election have until June 07th, 2022 to file their nomination papers. General Election Day is scheduled for Tuesday, November 08th, 2022.
Voters have until Friday, December 31, 2021 to change their political party affiliation and be eligible to vote in that political party’s upcoming primary election. The last day to register to vote in the primary is Tuesday, April 19, 2022 (28 days prior to the actual Primary Election).
