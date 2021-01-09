The National FFA Board of Directors have approved the 2020 American FFA Degree recipients, two members from Jackson County received their American FFA Degrees during the 2020 Virtual National FFA Convention. Only FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agricultural experiences are eligible for the American FFA Degree.
The American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year to less than one percent of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. Requirements to earn the honor are lengthy.
In addition to their degree certificate, each recipient receives a gold American FFA Degree key.
McGwire Wilson, son of Douglas V and Jenny Wilson of McKee, received his American FFA Degree for his Beef Cattle and Diversified Agriculture SAE projects. McGwire served as a chapter officer, completed community service projects through the Jackson County Fair Board and his church youth group, and participated in numerous Career Development (CDE) and Leadership Development (LDE) events including the National Land and Range contest in OKC and small animals impromptu speaking. McGwire currently attends the University of the Cumberlands and is majoring in Education.
Chase Carroll, son of Steve and Angie Carroll of Tyner, received his American FFA Degree for his Landscaping and Wildlife Management SAE projects. Chase served as a chapter officer, participated in the annual Donkey Basketball Game, attended the Kentucky Leadership Training Center, community service projects, and was on the National Range and Land Evaluation Team in OKC. Chase currently attends Somerset Community College and is pursuing a degree to become a certified Electrician.
The American FFA Degree program is proudly supported by Case IH, Elanco and Syngenta.
