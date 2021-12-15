The “most severe tornado event in Kentucky’s history” is believed to have claimed the lives of at least 70 people (ranging in age from 5 months to 86 years), and damaged or destroyed 1,000 homes Gov. Andy Beshear said at a news conference in Graves County late Saturday morning. There are 18 people who died in the storm who are still unidentified. Over 100 people are still unaccounted for in the ongoing search efforts. Final death and destruction numbers may take a week or more to truly understand. Four likely tornadoes wreaked havoc on Kentuckians with one traveling almost 300 miles in Western Kentucky. This is unprecedented. More than a dozen Kentucky counties have reported damage from the storms that rampaged through the state on Friday night. More than 98,000 Kentuckians were without power as of late Saturday evening. One of Jackson Energy's crews headed out Monday morning to Bowling Green to assist their sister co-op Warren RECC with restoration efforts.
Before midnight Friday, Governor Beshear had declared a State of Emergency and activated 181 members of the Kentucky National Guard for search and extraction and debris clearance. Governor Beshear spoke directly with President Biden asking for assistance and by late Saturday afternoon Biden had approved a Federal Emergency Declaration that covered Breckinridge, Bullitt, Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Lyon, Meade, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Shelby, Spencer, and Warren counties. “FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency,” a news release from the White House stated. “Emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent Federal funding.”
President Joe Biden is planning to come to the Bluegrass State in the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that ripped through the commonwealth over the weekend.
Biden is planning to travel to Fort Campbell on Wednesday for a storm briefing and will also visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, two of the towns hit hardest by Friday's storms, to survey the damage. Additional details will be released before the trip, according to the White House.
In a press briefing Monday morning Beshear said the state is working with the White House to coordinate the trip. "President Biden called me three times on Saturday and has moved faster than we've ever seen on getting us the aid we need," Beshear said. "We will welcome him here, we will thank him for his help and sadly, we'll show him the worst tornado damage imaginable, certainly the worst in our history."
Perhaps the hardest hit was Graves County where the county seat, Mayfield, was devastated. A collapsed roof at a Mayfield candle factory with over 100m people inside resulted in mass casualties and will account for the largest loss of life in the state as a result of the storms. Mayfield’s City Police Station and main Fire Station were destroyed making rescue efforts even more difficult. Eleven people died in Muhlenberg County according to the County Coroner. Other counties that were reporting deaths and injuries included Hopkins, Marshall, Warren, and Caldwell. Governor Beshear said that up to ten counties may have casualties.
This tornado event may surpass the 1974 “super” outbreak “as one of the most deadly in Kentucky history.” That outbreak killed 315 and injured more than 5,800 in the eastern United States, including 77 deaths in Kentucky.
Officials said resources were pouring in from surrounding areas, including ambulances, generators, extra police vehicles and police radios to fill the void left by those lost in the storm.
Emergency shelters have been set up in high schools and National Guard Armories in the area, and the Kentucky state parks were preparing to make rooms available for people in need.
“Today, Kentucky is absolutely united,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are united with our people; united to find and rescue as many as possible; united to grieve; and united to be here for our families impacted – not just today, but in the years to come so that we can rebuild together.”
Local groups and organizations including the Jackson County Public Schools are lending a helping hand as well. JCHS Principal Brian Harris reported, “After the recent events in Western KY, JCHS FFA is collaborating with 3 other FFA Chapters to collect items that will be delivered to the Caldwell County High School for distribution. We plan to send out back up buckets. You can help us on the venture by supplying items on the attached list. We also are collecting bottled beverages (water, gatorade, etc) and gift cards.” Sand Gap Elementary posted on social media: “In the spirit of giving and love for others, Sand Gap Elementary is joining forces with Kentucky Troopers to get needed supplies to Western Kentucky. All donated items need to be at school by 12:00 Wednesday. If you want to help, please donate the following: bottles of water, new or like-new towels and blankets, canned foods, cleaning supplies. Supplies will be taken Thursday morning.
Jackson County Emergency Management Director, Jamie Strong reported, “We have been in contact with an organization in Western Kentucky and spoke to them about what items they are needing. Below is a list of items they gave us. Donations can be dropped off at Jackson County EOC (1901 McCammon Ridge Road, McKee, KY 40447) from 8am to 4 pm this week until Friday at 4pm, please use the entrance next to the water tower. If you have a question, please call 606-287-9100 or 9104.
List of supplies needed:
- Bottled water
- Cleaning supplies
- Hygiene items (toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, etc.)
- Blankets & pillows
- Baby formula (type not specified)
The Pond Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department have also been taking donations and will be driving them to western Kentucky toward the end of this week.
The Governor also reminded Kentuckians of three tips for assisting impacted families:
First, if they are in a community that has been hit hard by the storms, and they are safe and have power, stay off the roads. “Let our first responders get to everybody. Don’t go to these areas to see it. We need to make sure those who do this work can do it at the fastest possible speed,” the Governor said.
Second, give blood. “We were already pretty short with COVID out there. We’re going to have a lot of deaths, but we are also going to have a lot of injuries,” the Governor said.
The Governor added: “Third, we have set up a single fund connected with the state that people who want to help – in Kentucky and out of the state – can give to. It is solely dedicated to helping the on-the-ground efforts going on right now and the relief efforts these families are going to need to rebuild. The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund is now live at TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov.” So far there have been 30,175 donations made to this fund. This fund will provide $5,000 to each victim’s family for funeral expenses. There is no need to apply, the state will be contacting them.
