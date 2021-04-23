Many families in Jackson County struggle because a loved one suffers from drug abuse. In the CDC study referenced in this issue, Kentucky ranked fourth in cost of opioid-use disorder (OUD) and deaths from it. The CDC report found Kentucky's combined per-resident costs from opioid-use disorder (OUD) and its resulting deaths in 2017 was $5,491, including $3,007 for OUD deaths. In Kentucky, that cost was about $24.5 billion, including about $11 billion for opioid-use disorder and $13.4 million for OUD deaths. Kentucky ranked 13th in costs without regard to population. Of course, that only distills the impact down to dollars and cents. The real impacts are greater. Loss of life. Alienation from the family and community. How do you put a dollar figure on those things?
Looking through the court docket on a week-by-week it is sad just how many of our residents are wrestling with this problem. Just this week James Smith, 45, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts for a preliminary hearing regarding charges of public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol) and possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). The charges stem from an incident on March 19, 2021 when law law enforcement found Smith passed out in a vehicle (vehicle was not running) in the parking lot of the Tastee Freeze. According to the uniform citation, the officer observed a box with a container that contained a suspicious looking substance in the floorboard of the vehicle in plain view. Upon further inspection the substance appeared to be methamphetamine. Mr. Smith admitted to the officer that the substance was crystal meth. The substance was still sent to the forensic lab for analysis and confirmation. The court found probable cause and bound the case over to a grand jury. Smith was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on June 01, 2021 to answer any potential indictment that the grand jury may hand down.
Last week, McKee Police Chief Jonathan Sizemore was dispatched to Dairy Queen in McKee in reference to a male subject that was passed out in their vehicle with the vehicle running and still in drive. According to the uniform citation, as Officer Sizemore arrived the subject slumped
Over the wheel and as Sizemore exited his vehicle the subject lunged forward. Sizemore advised the subject to put the vehicle in park but instead he put the vehicle in reverse almost striking the vehicle behind him. According to Sizemore, the subject would not or could not put the vehicle in park. In fear for the safety of others, Chief Sizemore reached into the vehicle and placed it in park. The vehicle was being driven by Keith Talmadge Martin, 30, of McKee, KY. Martin was asked to get out of the vehicle and a field sobriety test was administered. He was unable to complete the test. According to Sizemore, Martin’s speech was slurred and he had no concept of time. Martin stated that he had been taking suboxone as a prescription drug. Upon further inspection, Chief Sizemore observed in plain view in the front passenger side floor board a prescription bottle with 3 and ¾ pills of suboxone. Sizemore also discovered in the front compartment a chap stick bottle that contained 6 Xanax bars. Martin was arrested for DUI.
These are only two examples out of many and these accounts are only meant to serve as typical examples where drug abuse causes problems to the individuals, their families, and to the people in the community. Having a drug abuse problem doesn’t mean someone is a bad person. It does, however, often mean that they engage in behavior that is harmful to themselves and others.
As the CDC study reveals the impacts of drug abuse extend throughout the community. The CDC report states that, "Reduced quality of life was the largest component of the cost of opioid-use disorder, and the value of statistical life lost was the largest component of the cost of fatal opioid overdose," says the report. "These two components together accounted for approximately 84% of combined costs, followed by lost productivity."
The report estimated that Kentucky had 50,000 people with an opioid-use disorder and 1,160 opioid related deaths in 2017. For help in finding treatment for substance-use disorder for yourself, a friend, or loved one, the state has a website: findhelpnowky.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.