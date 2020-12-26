Fairley Pennington, 71, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court in McKee, Ky this Monday for a preliminary hearing. The court appearance follows his arrest by KSP Post 7 Trooper C. Roark on December 10, 2020 5 miles west of Sand Gap, KY.
According to the uniform citation obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk, Trooper Roark observed Pennington driving a 2001 Lincoln Town Car travelling north on US Hwy 421. Trooper Roark noted that Pennington’s car was observed crossing the center line nearly striking two oncoming vehicles. The car then swerved to the right almost striking a guardrail.
After conducting a traffic stop of the vehicle, Trooper Roark observed two open beer cans in the vehicle cup holders. The uniform citation also states that Trooper Roark observed Pennington had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Penninmgton told the officer that he was coming from the hospital and was on sedation medication. When Pennington was asked to step from the vehicle Trooper Roark noted the smell and strong odor of alcohol coming from Pennington’s person. A field sobriety test was executed to determine whether Pennington was impaired.
One of the three main components of these tests involves horizontal gaze nystagmus (HGN), which is the involuntary jerking of one's eye when it gazes to the side. Since this jerking becomes exaggerated by alcohol consumption, it is used as evidence of impairment in DUI cases. The officer asks the suspect to follow an object (usually the tip of a pen or pen light), placed 12 to 15 inches away, with only their eyes The officer is looking for the following three clues in each eye:
Lack of Smooth Pursuit- Does the eye follow the object smoothly as it moves from the center of the face toward the ear, or does it jerk?
Distinct Nystagmus at Maximum Deviation - Does the eye have a distinct jerking motion after being held toward the outer edge for four seconds?
Onset of Nystagmus Prior to 45 Degrees- As the officer moves the object towards the edge of the suspect's shoulder, does the eye jerk before the object is 45 degrees from the center of the suspect's face?
Trooper Roark noted that Pennington’s eyes lacked smooth pursuit, nystagmus at maximum deviation, prior onset 45 degrees, and appeared glossy and bloodshot. Pennington told the Officer that he had one glass eye.
Due to a recent surgery and poor balance the Officer did not conduct a walk and turn (WAT) test or a one-legged stand (OLS) test. Trooper Roark did perform a preliminary breath test (PBT) which indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.22 which is well above the .08 legal limit for operating a motor vehicle.
Pennington was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he refused contact with an attorney and refused a blood alcohol test. Trooper Roark discovered that Pennington was driving on a suspended operator’s license with several convictions for driving while DUI suspended. Pennington was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, 4th or greater (agg cir) and driving a motor vehicle while license is suspended for DUI, 3rd or greater offense. He was also charged with failure to wear seat belts, possessing an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, and reckless driving.
Probable cause was found regarding the felony components of the charges at the preliminary hearing on Monday and the case was bound over to a Grand Jury. Pennington was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on April 06, 2021 to answer any indictment coming from the grand jury. The court also determined Pennington to be a danger to self or others. He is currently still in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center awaiting the next court date. The court is also considering releasing him to “home incarceration” with a $10,000 fully secured bond. However, this must be approved by the court prior to Pennington being released on home incarceration.
