After spending 31 years in a public school classroom, Becky Pringle has serious concerns about House Bill 9, and others like Kentucky’s charter school bill, which passed through the state House of Representatives on Tuesday. “We know that schemes like vouchers and charters are designed to take money out of our public schools,” she said. “We cannot siphon money away from our public schools because our students are the ones who suffer,” she continued. Mrs. Pringle, now serving as President of the National Education Association, visited Lexington’s Frederick Douglass High School on Wednesday, where she toured the school’s facilities and learned more about its programs and curriculum.
Representatives from the Kentucky Education Association have also voiced concerns. They wrote: “Charter School Bill HB 9 just passed the Senate Education Committee and will now proceed to the full senate for consideration. This bill, if passed in the senate, will put the profits of out-of-state corporate charter schools ahead of the education of Kentucky's students. It will take local control away from our school boards and put it in the hands of appointed administrators who shoulder no responsibility to the taxpayers and parents in our communities. HB9 is a bad bill for our children and for our Commonwealth. Please contact your state senator and ask them to vote NO on HB9. 1-800-372-7181.”
To that extent District 89 State Representative Timmy Truett also had problems with HB 9 and voted against the bill. In his legislative update Representative Truett wrote: “HB9 narrowly passed the house this past week 51-46. I boldly oppose this bill. Not because I am against school choice, but rather because I am for funding public education as well as possible. In my opinion any money that goes to a public charter school is taking money away from our public schools. I am aware that here in the 89th district charter schools may not pop up, but I believe this legislation could allow some in the near future to. As most of you know, I am an elementary principal and I know how important our public school funding is and how successful these schools are when funded properly. This bill will allow for-profit organizations to come in and open a school and make a profit off our student’s tax monies that should go to our schools instead of in a corporation’s pocket. Once again, I oppose this, and will do my best to fight for public school funding.”
UPDATE: Legislation providing permanent funding for public charter schools in Kentucky cleared its last legislative hurdle Tuesday before lawmakers break for the session's veto recess.
House Bill 9, sponsored by House Majority Whip Chad McCoy, passed the Senate on a 22-14 vote Tuesday. The legislation allows charter schools to participate in the state’s Support Education Excellence in Kentucky program and directs school districts to transfer portions of their local tax receipts, federal funding, transportation money and other state-issued dollars to charter schools operating within their boundaries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.