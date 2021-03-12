Last week Jackson County native Shelby Bryant made history when she was introduced to the Berea City Council by Berea Fire Department Chief Shawn Sandlin as the department’s first ever female firefighter. Bryant, 25, is from Sand Gap, Ky. She graduated from the JCHS with the Class of 2014. She served on the Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years. She has been working as Deputy Jailer at the Jackson County Detention Center. Bryant worked as an Emergency Medical Technician-Basic (EMT-B) at Jackson County EMS as well.
Bryant started as a Junior firefighter when she was only 12 years old (the minimum age has recently been changed to 14). Junior firefighters get the opportunity to train with members of their local fire departments. This gives them an opportunity to learn from veteran firemen and volunteers about equipment and firefighting techniques. That opportunity often leads junior firefighters to graduate to the next step: joining the volunteers, continuing to train, then assisting first responders in actual emergencies.
Shelby’s father is Lonnie Madden, Sand Gap Volunteer Fire Department Chief and Board member of the Kentucky Fire Commission State Fire and Rescue Training. To say that Chief Madden is proud of his daughter’s accomplishments is a grand understatement. When asked for comments about Shelby being a professional firefighter and being a pioneer for women as firefighting professionals, Chief Madden said his response would have to be in two parts: one part as the Chief of a Volunteer Fire Department and the second part as a father.
“The whole Department is proud of Shelby and her achievement. This is something that she has earned on her own. When she was 12 years old and started as a Junior Firefighter her dream was to be a professional firefighter. She put the time in on her training and she never gave up. I was often accused of being too hard on her but now she realizes that I was just trying to help. We knew she could do it. She is well-trained and disciplined. She will have no trouble fighting fires and will be a great asset for the City of Berea,” Chief Madden said.
“As a father I watched her set a goal when she was 12 years old and stay focused until it was realized 13 years later. She set a goal early in life and worked hard to see her dream realized. Her accomplishments are all her own. This would make any father proud,” Madden said. “I couldn’t be more proud of her about what she has accomplished for herself and also for her sense of dedication and commitment to others in the community.”
Bryant told reporters that she feels a career as a firefighter is rewarding as you are of service to your community and firefighters have a tight, family-like bond with one another. She also likes being a mentor for the younger members. She hopes her story will encourage young people, especially young girls, that they can serve their communities by being firefighters as well.
Chief Sandlin reported, "In our Junior Firefighters program, we have five members. Three of those members are female. So we are already seeing an increase in interest from females in joining the fire service here."
Regarding her love for the Junior Firefighters program Bryant told reporters, “It keeps students on track in school and out of trouble, as junior firefighters they must keep their grades high and not have disciplinary issues to remain in the training program. I lived and breathed that... You have to put forth 100 percent in everything you do in the junior firefighter's program — just as you have to do as a career firefighter.”
Bryant is nearing her 400 hours for official certification after several months of training within BFD. “She is well on her way to completing the training process and we hope to have her on full-time on March 10,” Chief Sandlin told reporters. “We look forward to the contributions that she will make on shift.”
Sandlin said the department is excited to welcome Bryant and praised her previous training and experience. "It's been a great experience, one that we wish we could’ve done early on. We have just never had that many females apply, nor had we had females apply that had the experience that Shelby has. Her personality fits in great here and we are very proud," Sandlin said. He, along with Mayor Bruce Fraley, said Bryant would be a great new asset to the city of Berea, and their fire department.
Congratulations to Shelby for your ongoing commitment to our community, your hard work and your dedication. You have represented yourself, your family, your fellow firefighters, your school and your community with ongoing excellence! March is National Women’s History Month!
During the month of March, we give a little extra attention to all of the amazing accomplishments of strong, determined women. Shelby Bryant has written that story for us!
