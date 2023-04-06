Autism Acceptance Month Proclamation

Andrea and Brandon Gross and their son, Anderson helped Judge Shane Gabbard sign the Autism Acceptance Month Proclamation

A substantial crowd gathered at the Sand Gap Community Park on Sunday, April 02, 2023 for the 1st Annual Jackson County Walk for Autism. County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard attended as well signing a proclamation declaring April 2023 as “National Autism Acceptance Month”. This has previously been known as “Autism Awareness Month but the focus has shifted to not only promoting “awareness” but also promoting “acceptance”. This condition occurs in one of every 54 children as of 2020 in the United States.

Autism is a complex developmental condition affecting a person’s ability to interact, communicate, and progress. The condition has several subtypes. First held in the year 1972 by the Autism Society, Autism Acceptance Month emphasizes the need for public awareness to promote acceptance, celebrate the differences, and be more inclusive toward the autistic individuals around us. Every April the Autism Society works to build an inclusive community where autistic individuals are embraced and supported to achieve the highest quality of life possible.

