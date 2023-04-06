A substantial crowd gathered at the Sand Gap Community Park on Sunday, April 02, 2023 for the 1st Annual Jackson County Walk for Autism. County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard attended as well signing a proclamation declaring April 2023 as “National Autism Acceptance Month”. This has previously been known as “Autism Awareness Month but the focus has shifted to not only promoting “awareness” but also promoting “acceptance”. This condition occurs in one of every 54 children as of 2020 in the United States.
Autism is a complex developmental condition affecting a person’s ability to interact, communicate, and progress. The condition has several subtypes. First held in the year 1972 by the Autism Society, Autism Acceptance Month emphasizes the need for public awareness to promote acceptance, celebrate the differences, and be more inclusive toward the autistic individuals around us. Every April the Autism Society works to build an inclusive community where autistic individuals are embraced and supported to achieve the highest quality of life possible.
The Autism Society, itself, was founded in 1965 by Bernard Rimland. It is driven by the fact that autism is the fastest-growing developmental disability in the world. The Autism Society hosted one of its first nationwide efforts of an awareness campaign called “National Autistic Children’s Week in 1972. This event evolved into the “Autism Awareness Month” earmarked in April and then in 2021 was renamed “Autism Acceptance Month”.
The Autism Society deeply understands the need to foster awareness and acceptance to ignite change and a healthier lifestyle through improved opportunities for people with autism. The organization caters to more than 600,000 people living under the “autism onslaught”, using tools like community partnerships with organizations, digital and print resources, along with events and referrals to spark empathy and inclusivity.
The proclamation signed by Judge Gabbard continues saying, “Whereas, with the autism diagnosis rate increasing fast, we take these 30 days of April, to celebrate the differences, learn more about, and empower autistic individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.