On October 18, the Kentucky Department of Education released the 2021-2022 School Report Card. Kentucky has a new accountability system beginning this year.  Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158 (2020), Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies and writing), improving the English language proficiency of English learners, the quality of school climate and safety, and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at high schools. Kentucky’s accountability system has students at its center – ensuring that they are well rounded, postsecondary ready and prepared with the knowledge and skills they will need to be successful after high school graduation.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, KDE will implement an online “dashboard” system. This year, schools, districts and the state will receive a new color rating every year when the accountability data is released. Results are reported for each state indicator and overall performance on status. The overall performance will aggregate all available data for the state indicators.

JCPS District Scores.jpg
Kentucky Schools Overall Performance Ratings .jpg

