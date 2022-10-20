On October 18, the Kentucky Department of Education released the 2021-2022 School Report Card. Kentucky has a new accountability system beginning this year. Under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) and Senate Bill 158 (2020), Kentucky schools are held accountable for student assessment results in all core subjects (reading, mathematics, science, social studies and writing), improving the English language proficiency of English learners, the quality of school climate and safety, and postsecondary readiness and graduation rate at high schools. Kentucky’s accountability system has students at its center – ensuring that they are well rounded, postsecondary ready and prepared with the knowledge and skills they will need to be successful after high school graduation.
Beginning in the fall of 2022, KDE will implement an online “dashboard” system. This year, schools, districts and the state will receive a new color rating every year when the accountability data is released. Results are reported for each state indicator and overall performance on status. The overall performance will aggregate all available data for the state indicators.
Overall performance ratings are reported with five color levels, blue (highest), green, yellow, orange and red (lowest). Schools may earn color ratings in multiple ways. Because the overall scores are based on a formula using weights set by the Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) for each indicator, there are different ways to earn each color rating. A school’s profile of performance leads to an overall score that may result in different pathways to the color rating.
The color-coded rating for elementary and middle schools is based on four indicators:
Elementary and Middle Level:
• State Assessment Results in Reading and Mathematics
• State Assessment Results in Science, Social Studies and Writing
• Quality of School Climate and Safety
• English Learner Progress
The color-coded rating for high schools is based on six indicators:
• State Assessment Results in Reading and Mathematics
• State Assessment Results in Science, Social Studies and Writing
• Quality of School Climate and Safety
• English Learner Progress
• Postsecondary Readiness
McKee Elementary received the highest Overall Performance Rating of Blue; Sand Gap Elementary and Tyner Elementary received the second highest Overall Performance Rating of Green; Jackson County High School received a Yellow Rating; and Jackson County Middle School received an Orange Rating.
Jackson County Public Schools received a Green Rating at the Elementary Level. Statewide 172 districts received a district rating at the elementary level. Of those districts, 8 received a Blue Rating and 19 received a Green Rating. Jackson County Public Schools was one of 27 districts performing within the two highest levels of overall performance at the elementary level. The district received an Orange rating at the middle level and a yellow rating at the high school level.
School Name
Overall Performance Rating
Overall Performance Score
Jackson County High School
Yellow
64.9
Jackson County Middle School
Orange
38.8
McKee Elementary School
Blue
81.1
Sand Gap Elementary School
Green
69.4
Tyner Elementary School
Green
70.5
Jackson County Middle School was identified for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). KDE is required under federal and state law to identify schools for Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI), Additional Targeted Support and Improvement (ATSI) and Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI). Per the Kentucky Department of Education, statewide over one-half (175 of 318) of middle schools in Kentucky were identified as CSI, TSI, or ATSI.
KDE says this year's report can't be directly compared to previous years due to "significant changes" in the assessment and accountability systems. Education Commissioner Jason Glass says the COVID-19 pandemic had a "profound impact" on Kentucky students over the past two years and said the assessment results will serve as the baseline for moving forward. He also said the state's results are consistent with what other states are experiencing. "There will be no quick fix for the challenges our students endured during the pandemic," he reported. "It will take time and resources."
Jackson County Public School District – Overall
The Jackson County Public School District is comprised of eight (8) different schools: Barnabus Home High School, Barnabus Home Middle School, Jackson County Schools Learning Center, Jackson County High School, Jackson County Middle School, McKee Elementary, Sand Gap Elementary, and Tyner Elementary. Overall the elementary schools in the district received the color-coded rating of Green (second highest rating just below Blue). The Middle Schools in the District received a color-coded rating of orange (just above the lowest ranking of Red), and the high schools in the district received a color-coded ranking of Yellow (positioned in the exact middle of all the ratings – i.e., two categories below the best rating as well as two categories above the lowest rating).
The most recent data highlights assessments from more than 383,000 students in grades 3-8 and 10-11 during the spring of 2022. Accountability and federal statuses – such as Comprehensive School Improvement and Targeted School Improvement – are being reported for the first time since 2019.
The state received more than $2 billion in federal funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act to help provide additional support to districts and students who need it the most.
Academic Performance/Assessment Results:
In spring 2022, Kentucky schools administered state tests called the Kentucky Summative Assessment (KSA) for the first time. KDE says the tests, aligned with the Kentucky Academic Standards, were developed by Kentucky teachers and are one of several strategies they use to evaluate schools.
"It is important to remember that in any year, a single test score does not provide a complete or precise measure of student achievement," the department said in a news release. "Families are encouraged to consider their student's results within the context of the variety of potential learning disruptions they may have encountered.
"Families will receive an individual student report from their child's school district that details their performance on the KSA. They can also keep up with the day-to-day performance of their students using the Infinite Campus mobile app or web portal.
The table showing Kentucky schools overall contains the percentage of students performing at each performance level on KSA tests. KDE says the goal is to move all students to a higher performance category and ultimately to the proficient performance level or above. Student performance on these tests serves as the basis for several indicators in Kentucky's accountability system.
