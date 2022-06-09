I am sure each of us have been affected by cancer in some way. The Jackson County Cancer Fund (JCCF) is designed to help the cancer patients of Jackson County, to bring awareness and hopefully find a cure through research. The committee is made of up volunteers with hearts that are willing to give and serve.
Thanks to everyone who came to the Bond Memorial Ballpark on June 4th and supported our annual Festival of Hope fundraising event. The Festival of Hope is a day set aside to celebrate the lives of our local cancer survivors. This year, we emphasized Breast Cancer Awareness. In 2021 there were 281,550 new cases of Breast Cancer in the United States. One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
Our Festival of Hope Coordinator, Charlene Tillery, got sick just before the event and was not able to attend but she poured her heart and soul into organizing the event and she did a wonderful job, and we are so glad to have her. Hope you feel better soon Charlene.
Special thanks to our 2022 Sponsors: Lakes Funeral Home, Citizens Bank, Jackson County Bank, Peoples Rural Telephone Cooperative, Jackson Energy, White House Clinic, The Allen Company, Annville Veterinarian Clinic, WWAG, The Jackson County Sun, and The Jackson County Times.
The day was filled with exceptional entertainment by The Anglin Brothers, Ashley Mullins and family, House of Refuge, Derrick Shepherd, Sparrow Hawks, New Junction, and as we called them, The Adkinstown Girls (Lora, Heather, and Connie). We had delicious food provided by some of the teams/booths: Mount Gilead Baptist Church, and Burch Lick Baptist Church. Also, thanks to some of the area pastors who were good sports and volunteered to be in the dunking booth.
There are so many who go above and beyond to make this event a success but we would like to mention a few: All the volunteers of the Jackson County Cancer Fund, this event would not be possible without you; our awesome DJ: Charlie Brown, our sound system guy: Kyle Davidson; Annie and Andrea (White House Clinic) for working the luminaries, Dana Gabbard and son, Neil for helping out where it is needed, Pat Henderson for working the silent auction and all she does behind the scenes, Carroll Deforest for always participating with a smile and keeping the Loan Closet available, Donna Lynch for working the Survivor Booth and keeping us informed on the patients throughout the county, Roger Truett for always having a great attitude and willing to help where ever needed, and to Carol Isaacs for putting the cake walk together. If someone was left out it was not intentional, and I apologize now and know you are greatly appreciated. It takes the community coming together to make this event a success. This year we raised approximately $29,500 and we are so grateful. We live in an awesome community, and I am blessed to call it mine.
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and are a resident of Jackson County, please reach out to us for an application for assistance. As we begin preparing for our 2023 Festival of Hope and you would like to get involved and become a volunteer, we welcome new faces and ideas so please contact someone on the committee for details about our monthly meeting. As always, let’s lift each other up in prayer; we live in a time where we all need them.
