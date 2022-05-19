Jackson County voters have exercised one of their constitutional rights and cast their votes for several important offices during the 2022 Primary Election. This election was conducted in accordance with the new bipartisan election law. In April 2021 Governor Andy Beshear was joined by Secretary Adams and the Republican sponsors as he signed bipartisan legislation expanding early voting in Kentucky. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century (the previous election law had been passed in 1891). The measure provided for three days of no-excuse, early in-person voting — including a Saturday — before Election Day. It also allows counties to establish voting centers where any registered voter in each county can cast their ballot, regardless of their precinct.
There were several races for local officials that garnered the most attention during the 2022 primary. These included the offices of Sheriff, Property Valuation Administrator, Magistrates, Jailer and Constables.
Sheriff
Five (5) candidates ran for the Office of County Sheriff including: Daniel Isaacs, William Miles Moss, Greg Turner, Eric G. Hays, and Brian Keith Berry. Daniel Isaacs won the election gathering a total of 1, 931 votes throughout the county. Eric Hays received 544 votes, while William Moss received 57 votes, Greg Turner received 406 votes, and Keith Berry received 336 votes. Since there was no candidate running for any other party the winner of this primary election will run unopposed in the November General Election.
Property Valuation Administrator
Five (5) candidates also pursued the office of Property Valuation Administrator including Mark Gilliam, Bobby Edwards, Andrew Isaacs, Adrian Hudson, and Kendra Cress. Bobby Edwards won the election gathering a total of 1,242 votes throughout the county. Mark Gilliam received a total of 234 votes. Andrew Isaacs received a total of 722 votes. Adrian Hudson received a total of 223 votes. Kendra Cress received a total of 760 votes.
Jailer
Two (2) candidates pursued the office of Jailer for the county: Brian Gabbard and Markie Baker. Brian Gabbard won the election gathering a total of 2,796 votes throughout the county. Baker received a total of 291 votes.
Magistrates
In Magistrate District 1, two candidates competed for the office of Magistrate: Danny Todd and Gerald Gamble. Danny Todd won the election with a total of 797 votes. Gerald Gamble received a total of 350 votes.
In Magistrate District 2, two candidates competed for the office of Magistrate: Raymond Bruce Madden and Dale Vaughn. Dale Vaughn won the election with a total of 836 votes. Bruce Madden received a total of 411 votes.
In Magistrate District 3, two candidates competed for the office of Magistrate: Garvin P. Baker and Rex Tillery. Garvin Baker won the election with a total of 439 votes. Rex Tillery received a total of 361 votes.
Constable
In Constable District 2, three candidates competed for the office of Constable: Steve Gill, Phillip Tincher, and Mike Bowling. Steve Gill won the election with a total of 852 votes. Phillip Tincher received a total of 150 votes and Mike Bowling received a total of 243 votes.
In Constable District 3, two candidates competed for the office of Constable: Billy “Buck” Abner and Billy Ray Isaacs. Billy Ray Isaacs won the election with a total of 449 votes. Billy “Buck” Abner received a total of 323 votes.
Local Offices with Unopposed Candidates
There were several local officers where the candidates ran unopposed without an opponent. These included: County Judge Executive (Shane Gabbard), County Clerk (Donald “Duck” Moore), County Attorney (Ross Murray), and County Coroner (Conley Tyra).
Federal Offices
US Congressional 5th District, (eastern Kentucky, extending from Somerset to Pikeville to Ashland)
Just as they are every even-numbered year, all six of Kentucky’s congressional seats are on the ballot in 2022. The borders of the districts have changed slightly since the last go-round, after the Republican-led legislature drew new political maps as part of the once-every-decade redistricting process. Though Democrats have challenged the maps in court, a judge has ruled the primary elections will go forward under the new borders while the lawsuit plays out.
All but one of Kentucky’s delegation to the U.S. House of Representatives is running for reelection this year. The Republican candidates vying for the party nomination represent the 5th US Congressional District include Harold “Hal” Rogers, Jeanette Andrews, Brandon Russell Monhollen, Gerardo Serrano, and Rich Van Dam.
Hal Rogers won the Jackson County primary election gathering a total of 2,447 votes. Jeanette Andrews received 122 votes, Brandon Monhollen received 74 votes, Gerardo Serrano received 378 votes, and Rich Van Dam received 43 votes. Hal Rogers is the longest-serving member of Congress, representing the eastern Kentucky Congressional district for 42 years. The 84 year-old has been on the powerful House Appropriations Committee for 40 years, where he has helped send billions of dollars to his home region, which remains one of the poorest areas of the country.
US Senate Candidates
The Republican candidates running to represent the state of Kentucky in Washington D.C. as our US Senator included: John Scheiss, Tami L. Stainfield, Arnold Blankenship, Valerie “Dr. Val” Fredrick, Paul V. Hamilton and Rand Paul.
Rand Paul won the Republican nomination with a total of 2,526 votes. John Scheiss received 67 votes; Tami Stainfield received 72 votes; Arnold Blankenship received 70 votes; Valerie Fredrick received 88 votes, and Paul Hamilton received 99 votes.
The Democratic candidates running for their party’s nomination to compete for US Senator from Kentucky included: Joshua Wesley Blanton, Sr, Charles Booker, Ruth Gao, and John Merrill.
Charles Booker won the Democratic nomination with a total of 61 votes. Joshua Blanton received 08 Votes. Ruth Gao received a total of 08 votes. John Merrill received 18 votes. (On an interesting note: Merrill is a chemist and U.S. Navy veteran from McKee, KY but he did not actively campaign for the seat.)
The 2022 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. During the General Election residents of the City of McKee will have an opportunity to elect the next Mayor. The last date for candidates to file to run for a City Office is June 07th, 2022.
