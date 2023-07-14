pic1.jpeg

McKee Mayor Michael Stidham and Backroads of Appalachia Executive Director Erik Hubbard stood at the finish line suspended over Main Street and waved the checkered flag as participants of the 2023 Backroads of Appalachia Rally benefitting C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police Survivors) passed the Day 1 finish line in downtown McKee, Ky on Monday evening. The drivers came from all over the United States to participate in the rally and help with the charitable cause. Jackson County vendors and local officials lined the streets around the square in McKee to welcome our visitors. 

The Backroads of Appalachia Rally got underway on Monday, July 10th from Bristol Motor Speedway travelling along back roads before getting to the Finish Line in McKee, KY around 5:45 PM. The participants stayed an additional day in Richmond, Kentucky to experience the Kentucky Bourbon Trail! 

Pic2.jpeg

