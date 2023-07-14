McKee Mayor Michael Stidham and Backroads of Appalachia Executive Director Erik Hubbard stood at the finish line suspended over Main Street and waved the checkered flag as participants of the 2023 Backroads of Appalachia Rally benefitting C.O.P.S (Concerns of Police Survivors) passed the Day 1 finish line in downtown McKee, Ky on Monday evening. The drivers came from all over the United States to participate in the rally and help with the charitable cause. Jackson County vendors and local officials lined the streets around the square in McKee to welcome our visitors.
The Backroads of Appalachia Rally got underway on Monday, July 10th from Bristol Motor Speedway travelling along back roads before getting to the Finish Line in McKee, KY around 5:45 PM. The participants stayed an additional day in Richmond, Kentucky to experience the Kentucky Bourbon Trail!
During the trip the group drove through the best backroads that Northern Virginia, Kentucky and eventually Indiana have to offer! The drive also involved a scavenger hunt. Specific, secret check points that must be navigated along the route are not revealed to the participants until they leave their starting points each day. In addition, for the first time since 2010, the Rally will be starting from a racetrack! The official start line early Monday was at the Bristol Motor Speedway! The Rally will continue throughout the week going into Indiana before ending 900 miles later on Thursday, July 12 in Covington, Kentucky.
The group is more than excited and proud to announce that they will be working with “Concerns of Police Survivors” or “C.O.P.S”, helping them execute their mission of helping families of fallen Police Officers to get back on their feet. This isn’t the first time the group assembled to enjoy their vehicles and raise money for this worthy cause. This will be the third time working with Concerns of Police Survivors and to date, and according to information on the social media page they have raised over $265,000.00 for them and the Police Community they serve.
The efforts of Erik Hubbard and Backroads of Appalachia provide a vital catalyst facilitating tourism to Jackson County. The roads of Jackson County and the surrounding area were new experiences to many of the out-of-state drivers that participated in the rally. After visiting the friendly people in McKee, it is quite likely that many of the rally drivers will plan to attend other events here. Thanks to Backroads of Appalachia and the folks that helped facilitate local tourism while also raising money for such a good cause!
