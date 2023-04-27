On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 around 8:30 AM Sheriff Daniel Isaacs received a call from Jackson County Emergency Management Director, Jamie Strong stating that Jackson County Bank employees had discovered a four-year-old juvenile in the middle of US Hwy 421 alone. The Bank employees took the 4-year old to the Jackson County Judge Executives Office. When Sheriff Isaacs arrived at the Judge’s office he recognized the juvenile as being the same juvenile that was found wandering alone nine days earlier on April 10, 2023. When Sheriff Isaacs arrived at the residence in McKee where he knew the child lived he observed the grandmother, Rita Faulkner walking out of the residence. Sheriff Isaacs asked if she was looking for her grandchild and she stated, “Yes”. When she was asked how long the child had been missing she stated she wasn’t sure. Sheriff Isaacs followed Faulkner into the residence and she told her boyfriend, Preston Ward, that the child had gotten out of the residence again. The uniform citation reported that Mr. Ward was unaware that Sheriff Isaacs was inside and Sheriff Isaacs heard Ward state that they should “beat the f*** out of him for doing that again.” When Sheriff Isaacs asked Mr. Ward who he was talking about he stated that he was mad at himself and was talking about beating the f*** out of himself.
Sheriff Isaacs contacted the Department for Community Based Services (DCBS) in Jackson County they informed him there were two active cases in Owsley County regarding the same type of occurrence. Sheriff Isaacs contacted the DCBS in Owsley County and they informed him that they would be removing the 4-year-old juvenile and placing the child with other family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.