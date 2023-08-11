Jackie N. Bowling, 27, of London, KY appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House on August 01, 2023 for sentencing in Case #22-CR-00048. Bowling had appeared before Judge House on June 07, 2023 to withdraw his plea of not guilty and change it to a plea of guilty to a charge of “Theft by Failure to make Required Disposition of Property over $1,000”.
A Grand Jury handed down Indictment #22-CR-00048 on October 04, 2022. The indictment alleged that on or about August 2021 in Jackson County, Jackie Bowling committed the offense of Theft by Failure to make Required Disposition of Property over $1,000 when he knowingly and unlawfully sold a Farmall 45A Tractor and Bushhog knowing that the First National Bank of Manchester had a valid and first lien upon the property and that he had no right to dispose of the property and deprive First National Bank of Manchester of its security therein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.