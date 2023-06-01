On May 27th, 2023 Deputy C. Collins responded to a location on Hwy 421 North after the Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting a physical altercation there. The 911 call requested EMS be dispatched to the location. Deputy Collins arrived at the scene and located Johnny Berry on the porch. The deputy immediately noticed visible injuries on Berry’s face and a bite mark on his left arm. Mr. Berry explained that he was asleep and woke up to his wife, Sebrina Berry, 29, of Berea, KY hitting him while there was a blanket over top his head. Johnny stated that he was hit multiple times by Sebrina with her fists. Johnny said when he finally got away from her he ran down the road to a neighbor’s house and asked them to call 911.
After receiving this information, Deputy Collins went to Berry’s residence and found Sebrina still inside the trailer. While speaking with Sebrina, Deputy Collins noted marks on the knuckles of both her hands which were noticeably red and swollen. Deputy Collins read Sebrina her Miranda rights and conducted a recorded interview. In the recorded interview, Sebrina admitted striking Johnny with her fists multiple times and admitted biting him. Sebrina was placed under arrest and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with assault, 4t degree (domestic violence) minor injury. She is being held in custody under a $5,000 cash bond while she awaits arraignment on the charges..
