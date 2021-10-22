Berton J McQueen

PFC Berton J. McQueen

The morning of Saturday, October 16th, 2021 broke wet and rainy. A cold wind was blowing as family and friends gathered at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial to pay their respects to Private First Class Berton J. McQueen. His journey of 9,000 miles and 78 years is finally over and his family has the peace of mind that can only come from knowing he has returned to the soil of his homeland and to bosom of those who never gave up hope that he would be found.  As the ceremony began with the sound of the bagpipe playing My Old Kentucky Home, the sun broke through the cloud as though the whole world was smiling to see the homecoming of one lost so long. 

The morning was full of prayer and remembrance.  The speakers for the day included PFC Berton McQueen’s nephews Berton and James Griffin and James’ wife Linda Rolfe Griffin. As family members shared stories of Berton’s life and service, a hawk circled the gathering and doves graced the scene, winging overhead. War and peace seemed balanced in the air and in the hearts of those who had gathered to witness this day and honor this man who “once was lost but now was found,” as Linda Griffin so eloquently stated.

For 77 years no one knew what the final days of PFC  Berton J. McQueen held or where, exactly, that final breath had escaped into the air.  Upon his identification that story could finally be told. The details were shared by Shorty Cox, a member of the recovery department,  which was instrumental in returning Berton home. Berton’s unit had been fighting near Clefcy France, an area that had gone back and forth between German and Allied control for quite some time.  As the fighting continued, PFC McQueen was sent back to the supply line for more ammunition. As he made his way back to his unit he was hit by shrapnel from German artillery. He was removed to an aide station nearby. His wound was mortal and he passed from this life the following morning.  Unfortunately, by then German troops had retaken the area and his unit was cut off. His body could not be recovered and he was buried there, in a garden.  After the war his body was recovered but it could not be identified. He was buried in Normandy, France and there he waited until his body was exhumed and eventually identified, thanks to the tireless efforts of his family.

We will never know who might have originally placed him in the grave in that garden, so far away from home.  We cannot know for sure what his thoughts might have been when he knew his life was drawing to a close. But we can be sure, beyond a doubt, that his thoughts turned to home, to his mother, to the farm where he spent his days, and to the church in Wind Cave, Kentucky, to which his body would be returned just a few short days ago. If thought and breath and spirit are one, then PFC Berton J. McQueen returned to this place he called home on November 23rd, 1944 with that final breath that escaped into the air, leaving only his body to follow all these years later and bring his family the peace they have longed for.

PFC McQueen was laid to rest with full military honors, as is fitting for one who gave his all for the cause of freedom. Many Jackson Countians turned out to say a last goodbye to this young man who spent so many years away from home, among them was Edsel Welch, Jackson County’s oldest living WWII veteran.  It was an honor for all in attendance to see PFC Edsel Welch, at 97 years old, salute and pay tribute to his fallen comrade at arms. 

Young and old alike attended the service and filed past the coffin to pause and think of the life that had been given in their name and for their sake. As the funeral procession left the Veterans Memorial and made its way to the tiny Wind Cave Church, people gathered on the streets and roadsides to see him on his way.

On April 20th, 1943, Berton J McQueen, barely 18 years old, was inducted into the military. On October 16th, 2021 he reached his final resting place, in the welcoming earth of the place he called home.

The story of his life may never be told in full. So many holding those memories have gone on. But it became clear during Saturday’s ceremonies that the story of his life had been held in the hearts of his relatives and friends and passed on from one generation to the next so that he would not be forgotten. Nor will he be forgotten now that the story of his death has finally been told. Berton McQueen and his story will live on as he is held, forever, in the hearts of so many. His story also lives in every veteran, every man and woman who has served and sacrificed for the great American Experiment and for the freedom of others across the globe. In honoring them and, even moreso, by honoring the great ideals of freedom and equality for witch this nation stands, we honor PFC Berton J. McQueen.  May the warrior now rest in peace.

A video of PFC Berton J. McQueen's funeral services can be viewed here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tiBApMv6n98&t=1079s

SERVICE RECORD NOTES: For his short time in service Berton J McQueen was wounded twice and earned the following awards:

Bronze Star Medal

Purple Heart Medal with 2 Oak Leaf Clusters

Combat Infantryman Badge

European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal with Four Bronze Service Stars and Arrowhead Device

Wounded in Action: Berton was wounded the first time in Italy, Feb 1944, a deep wound to his left hip. It required 11 weeks in hospital before returning to his unit.

 Berton was wounded the second time in France, Aug 1944, also on the left side, arm & hip, requiring just over six weeks recovery.

The Journey of Berton J. McQueen

