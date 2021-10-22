The morning of Saturday, October 16th, 2021 broke wet and rainy. A cold wind was blowing as family and friends gathered at the Jackson County Veterans Memorial to pay their respects to Private First Class Berton J. McQueen. His journey of 9,000 miles and 78 years is finally over and his family has the peace of mind that can only come from knowing he has returned to the soil of his homeland and to bosom of those who never gave up hope that he would be found. As the ceremony began with the sound of the bagpipe playing My Old Kentucky Home, the sun broke through the cloud as though the whole world was smiling to see the homecoming of one lost so long.
The morning was full of prayer and remembrance. The speakers for the day included PFC Berton McQueen’s nephews Berton and James Griffin and James’ wife Linda Rolfe Griffin. As family members shared stories of Berton’s life and service, a hawk circled the gathering and doves graced the scene, winging overhead. War and peace seemed balanced in the air and in the hearts of those who had gathered to witness this day and honor this man who “once was lost but now was found,” as Linda Griffin so eloquently stated.
For 77 years no one knew what the final days of PFC Berton J. McQueen held or where, exactly, that final breath had escaped into the air. Upon his identification that story could finally be told. The details were shared by Shorty Cox, a member of the recovery department, which was instrumental in returning Berton home. Berton’s unit had been fighting near Clefcy France, an area that had gone back and forth between German and Allied control for quite some time. As the fighting continued, PFC McQueen was sent back to the supply line for more ammunition. As he made his way back to his unit he was hit by shrapnel from German artillery. He was removed to an aide station nearby. His wound was mortal and he passed from this life the following morning. Unfortunately, by then German troops had retaken the area and his unit was cut off. His body could not be recovered and he was buried there, in a garden. After the war his body was recovered but it could not be identified. He was buried in Normandy, France and there he waited until his body was exhumed and eventually identified, thanks to the tireless efforts of his family.
We will never know who might have originally placed him in the grave in that garden, so far away from home. We cannot know for sure what his thoughts might have been when he knew his life was drawing to a close. But we can be sure, beyond a doubt, that his thoughts turned to home, to his mother, to the farm where he spent his days, and to the church in Wind Cave, Kentucky, to which his body would be returned just a few short days ago. If thought and breath and spirit are one, then PFC Berton J. McQueen returned to this place he called home on November 23rd, 1944 with that final breath that escaped into the air, leaving only his body to follow all these years later and bring his family the peace they have longed for.
PFC McQueen was laid to rest with full military honors, as is fitting for one who gave his all for the cause of freedom. Many Jackson Countians turned out to say a last goodbye to this young man who spent so many years away from home, among them was Edsel Welch, Jackson County’s oldest living WWII veteran. It was an honor for all in attendance to see PFC Edsel Welch, at 97 years old, salute and pay tribute to his fallen comrade at arms.
Young and old alike attended the service and filed past the coffin to pause and think of the life that had been given in their name and for their sake. As the funeral procession left the Veterans Memorial and made its way to the tiny Wind Cave Church, people gathered on the streets and roadsides to see him on his way.
On April 20th, 1943, Berton J McQueen, barely 18 years old, was inducted into the military. On October 16th, 2021 he reached his final resting place, in the welcoming earth of the place he called home.
The story of his life may never be told in full. So many holding those memories have gone on. But it became clear during Saturday’s ceremonies that the story of his life had been held in the hearts of his relatives and friends and passed on from one generation to the next so that he would not be forgotten. Nor will he be forgotten now that the story of his death has finally been told. Berton McQueen and his story will live on as he is held, forever, in the hearts of so many. His story also lives in every veteran, every man and woman who has served and sacrificed for the great American Experiment and for the freedom of others across the globe. In honoring them and, even moreso, by honoring the great ideals of freedom and equality for witch this nation stands, we honor PFC Berton J. McQueen. May the warrior now rest in peace.
Berton J McQueen's Parents, John and Nannie McFarland McQueen. The family raised sheep, the wool of which was sent off to be made into cloth. This cloth was used to make clothing for the family . Nannie McQueen never gave up hope that her son would be found and returned to her.
With the help of Lisa Hobbs Brown, Genevieve Palm (pictured) arranged to obtain a DNA sample from PFC McQueen's Great Nephew Michael McQueen. It was this sample that finally identified PFC McQueen's remains.
At the Services, Linda Rolfe Griffin gave a heartfelt speech in honor of PFC Berton J. McQueen - "He Once was Lost, but now if Found". Here, her husband James, PFC McQueen's Nephew, stands beside her as she shares her words.
Ed McCowan, PFC Berton J. McQueen's childhood friend rang the bell at Wind Cave Church to honor his friend. The bell was tolled 7 times.
Toll One: The Choice to Serve
This toll represents the veteran’s willingness to sacrifice their life for their country; a dedication to which few are called.
Toll Two: Camaraderie
The second toll represents the friendships, family, and unity that bond all service members together.
Toll Three: Patriotism
The third toll represents the veteran’s pride in their country, a duty to protect it, and the joy in celebrating the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.
Toll Four: Respect
The fourth toll represents the respect given to a veteran by their community, earned by them and owed by us, for their service.
Toll Five: Dignity
The fifth toll represents the dignity with which a veteran’s community treats their fallen hero.
Toll Six: Honor
The sixth toll represents the honor that is due to a veteran when they have died, given by their fellow service members and community.
Toll Seven: The Value of Life
The seventh toll represents the ultimate sacrifice that the veteran has made. Whether killed in action, or after long years of quiet service, the value of a veteran cannot be adequately described by words alone.
Berton J McQueen's Parents, John and Nannie McFarland McQueen. The family raised sheep, the wool of which was sent off to be made into cloth. This cloth was used to make clothing for the family . Nannie McQueen never gave up hope that her son would be found and returned to her.
With the help of Lisa Hobbs Brown, Genevieve Palm (pictured) arranged to obtain a DNA sample from PFC McQueen's Great Nephew Michael McQueen. It was this sample that finally identified PFC McQueen's remains.
Edsel Welch saluting the coffin.jpg
Jackson County's Oldest Living WWII Veteran, PFC Edsel Welch, salutes as the casket of his fallen comrade is carried by.
IMG_5792.JPG
PFC Berton McQueen being moved to the Jackson County Veteran's Memorial where he would lie in state.
IMG_5871.JPG
Rolling Thunder
Members of Rolling Thunder, a US honor and Veterans advocacy group, escorted PFC Berton J. McQueen from Louisville Airport to McKee. Here the wait to see his remains safely into Lakes Funeral Home.
Paul Hays
Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hays pays his respects to PFC Berton J. McQueen
IMG_5882.JPG
Ed McCowan
Berton J. McQueen's childhood friend, Ed McCowan, stands at attention to honor his fallen friend.
IMG_5954.JPG
IMG_5962.JPG
Genevieve Palm received the medals earned by her Uncle PFC. Berton J McQueen during his funeral services.
IMG_5968.JPG
IMG_5971.JPG
WWII Honor Guard fired the 21 gun salute during PFC Berton J. McQueen's services.
IMG_5998.JPG
IMG_6009.JPG
IMG_6013.JPG
IMG_6019.JPG
Family members pay their respects.
IMG_6025.JPG
IMG_6032.JPG
IMG_6038.JPG
Virtsol Bert McQueen, Berton J McQueen's great nephew, pays his respects.
IMG_6049.JPG
James Griffin, PFC McQueen's Nephew, says a final goodbye to his uncle.
IMG_6072.jpg
People of all ages lined the streets of McKee to honor PFC McQueen during his funeral procession.
IMG-4474.JPG
PFC Berton J McQueen's great Nieces, Lisa Hobbs Brown and Regina Hobbs Brewer attend their great uncles funeral. Regina worked tirelessly for years to help bring her great uncle home.
IMG-4490.JPG
L-R Nephews of PFC Berton J. McQueen, Berton Griffin, James Griffin and James Griffin's Wife Linda Rolfe Griffin.
IMG-4495.JPG
James and Linda Griffin.jpg
At the Services, Linda Rolfe Griffin gave a heartfelt speech in honor of PFC Berton J. McQueen - "He Once was Lost, but now if Found". Here, her husband James, PFC McQueen's Nephew, stands beside her as she shares her words.
mcqueen funeral at Wind Cave Church.jpg
PFC Berton J McQueen was interred in the cemetery of Wind Cave Church where he attended in his youth.
procession enters the ground of wind cave church.jpg
The Funeral Procession enters the ground of Wind Cave Church.
Services at Wind Cave cemetery.jpg
Ed McCowan Rings the Honor Bell
Ed McCowan, PFC Berton J. McQueen's childhood friend rang the bell at Wind Cave Church to honor his friend. The bell was tolled 7 times.
Toll One: The Choice to Serve
This toll represents the veteran’s willingness to sacrifice their life for their country; a dedication to which few are called.
Toll Two: Camaraderie
The second toll represents the friendships, family, and unity that bond all service members together.
Toll Three: Patriotism
The third toll represents the veteran’s pride in their country, a duty to protect it, and the joy in celebrating the freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.
Toll Four: Respect
The fourth toll represents the respect given to a veteran by their community, earned by them and owed by us, for their service.
Toll Five: Dignity
The fifth toll represents the dignity with which a veteran’s community treats their fallen hero.
Toll Six: Honor
The sixth toll represents the honor that is due to a veteran when they have died, given by their fellow service members and community.
Toll Seven: The Value of Life
The seventh toll represents the ultimate sacrifice that the veteran has made. Whether killed in action, or after long years of quiet service, the value of a veteran cannot be adequately described by words alone.
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have.
If not, please let us know why.
Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.