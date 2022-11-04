The Annville Christian Academy had their Fall Festival this past Thursday, raising nearly $10,000 dollars! There was an amazing outpouring of support from the community, local businesses, Jackson County 4-H, and the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, who cooked for us!
There were hundreds in attendance to enjoy games, a cake walk, dunking booth (how fun was it seeing principal Tim Johnson get soaked?), a huge selection of awesome food, Including the Cattlemen Association’s famous rib eye sandwiches, horse rides, hay ride, face painting, and a pumpkin patch with giant pumpkins! ACA even had an auction with items donated by individuals and businesses that caused some spirited bidding wars!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.