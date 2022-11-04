IMG_6035.JPG

The Annville Christian Academy had their Fall Festival this past Thursday, raising nearly $10,000 dollars!  There was an amazing outpouring of support from the community, local businesses, Jackson County 4-H, and the Jackson County Cattlemen’s Association, who cooked for us! 

IMG_6036.JPG

There were hundreds in attendance to enjoy games, a cake walk, dunking booth (how fun was it seeing principal Tim Johnson get soaked?), a huge selection of awesome food, Including the Cattlemen Association’s famous rib eye sandwiches, horse rides, hay ride, face painting, and a pumpkin patch with giant pumpkins! ACA even had an auction with items donated by individuals and businesses that caused some spirited bidding wars!

IMG_6037.JPG
IMG_6038.JPG
IMG_6039.JPG

