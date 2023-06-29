The Academy of Local Musicians (ALM) has inducted Jackson County native, Randy Hays, into its Hall of Fame. A representative presented him with the ALM Music Award for his outstanding work in the music industry during a recent Keith Whitley Memorial Bike Ride that honors the life and music of the late Keith Whitley.
Hayes began his professional music career with Keith Whitley when he joined JD Crowe back in 1981. In 1983 Whitley moved to Nashville and started a music career of his own. Hayes appeared with Whitley on the popular television series “Hee Haw” on four different occasions. Hayes said he also played with Whitley on the Grand Ole’ Opry 10-12 times. Hayes served as Whitley’s lead guitar player and vocalist for 8 years prior to Whitley’s untimely death in May 1989.
Hayes, of Waneta, KY currently runs a recording studio, Digital Basement Studio where he continues to help artists and people with recording needs.
The Academy of Local Musicians, based in Winchester, KY, strives to honor local musicians and industry professionals for their work. The organization now has 3 official chapters: Winchester, Kentucky, Nashville, and one under construction in Canada.
Past ALM Hall of Fame inductees include Bill Anderson, T. Graham Brown, Jimmy Capps, Bill Cody, Exile, Jimmy Fortune, Jan Howard, Kelly Lang, Devon O’Day, Jeannie Seely, Margie Singleton, Bobby Tomberlin and Rhonda Vincent.
Congratulations Randy Hayes on your ALM Hall of Fame Induction!
