Whitley and Hayes outside Hee Haw.jpg

Jackson County native, Randy Hayes, with Keith Whitley outside the Hee Haw Studio.  Hayes appeared with Whitley four times on Her Haw.

 The Academy of Local Musicians (ALM) has inducted Jackson County native, Randy Hays, into its Hall of Fame. A representative presented him with the ALM Music Award for his outstanding work in the music industry during a recent Keith Whitley Memorial Bike Ride that honors the life and music of the late Keith Whitley.

Randy Hays with his ALM Induction Trophy.jpeg

Hayes with his ALM Hall of Fame Award

Hayes began his professional music career with Keith Whitley when he joined JD Crowe back in 1981. In 1983 Whitley moved to Nashville and started a music career of his own. Hayes appeared with Whitley on the popular television series “Hee Haw” on four different occasions. Hayes said he also played with Whitley on the Grand Ole’ Opry 10-12 times. Hayes served as Whitley’s lead guitar player and vocalist for 8 years prior to Whitley’s untimely death in May 1989.

Tags

Recommended for you