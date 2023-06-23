Adam McCowan

Adam McCowan, of Annville, KY

Adam Jason McCowan of Annville, Kentucky successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical, and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Oceanography and a commission as a U.S. Navy Ensign. He is a graduate of North Laurel High School.

At the academy Adam was a member of the Oceanography Club and played Intramural Football.

