David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (April 17, 2023) for arraignment on an additional charge of “Rape, 3rd Degree (Attempt)” related to an earlier case where he was charged with: 1) Use of a Minor (Under 18) in a sexual performance and 2) possess matter sex performance by minor (over 12 but under 18), 1st offense. In complaint warrant (#E05510004487282) KSP Trooper Starlin Hacker stated that during the period of January 01, 2023 thru February 07, 2023 Parkey made attempts to engage in sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old victim. This charge was added after examining data obtained through search warrants. This data consisted of Facebook/messenger chats between the victim and the defendant. In addition to the nude photographs sent and saved on the defendant’s phone it was discovered that the text conversation was sexual in nature and was leading to eventual sexual intercourse. The juvenile victim stated in her interview that Parkey was becoming more aggravated that they had not already had sex.
Parkey entered a plea of “not guilty” to the new charge and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 24, 2023.
Background to the Case
Parkey had appeared in District Court on Monday (Feb 13, 2023) before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for an arraignment hearing (Case #23-F-00029). Kentucky State Trooper S. Hacker filed a Complaint Warrant (#E05510004443032) on February 07, 2023 alleging that during the time period of January 01, 2023 thru February 07, 2023 Parkey had unlawfully: employed, consented to, authorized or induced a minor under the age of 18 years old to engage in a sexual performance. Parkey also allegedly induced, by asking, a 16-year-old female to send him videos and photographs of herself nude and engaged in a sexual activity which she then sent to him by Facebook Messenger. Parkey allegedly knew the female was a minor under the age of 18 years old and knowingly had in his possession the referenced pictures and videos.
The uniform citation (Control #EE78723) filed by Trooper Hacker after he arrested Parkey on February 07, 2023 states that Trooper Hacker was contacted and advised that Parkey was having a “texting” relationship with a 16-year-old juvenile female on Facebook Messenger. This text/messaging relationship with the juvenile had been ongoing for approximately 3 weeks. The messaging ultimately led the juvenile to send Parkey pictures and videos of herself with sexual content. Parkey had responded by sending the juvenile video of himself that contained sexual content.
The juvenile was interviewed and she admitted sending the pictures and videos of herself to Parkey. She stated that she thought she loved Parkey and wanted to be with him. The juvenile showed the law enforcement officer the pictures and the video she had sent to Parkey along with the chat message conversation between the two. Parkey was subsequently arrested and search warrants executed at his residence to locate his cell phone (which was the device Parkey had used to message the juvenile). Although Parkey was read his Miranda Rights he subsequently waived these rights and gave a voluntary statement. Parkey said he was in love with the juvenile and wanted to be with her. He acknowledged that she was only 16 years old and too young. Parkey stated that nothing could justify what he had done. Search warrants have been obtained to examine the phones from the juvenile and Parkey.
Parkey was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) Use of a Minor (Under 18) in a sexual performance and 2) possess matter sex performance by minor (over 12 but under 18), 1st offense.
During the arraignment for these charges, Parkey entered a plea of “not guilty”. To protect the identity and privacy of the victim, the court ordered the search warrant and evidence sealed. Judge Bailey-Lewis set his bond at $10,000 cash and ruled that Parkey should be considered a danger to himself or others. Parkey remains in custody while awaiting his next court appearance. The court docket generated for the Monday (04/17/23) hearing indicates that the bond has been adjusted to $5,000. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
