David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY

David J. Parkey, 39, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (April 17, 2023) for arraignment on an additional charge of “Rape, 3rd Degree (Attempt)” related to an earlier case where he was charged with: 1) Use of a Minor (Under 18) in a sexual performance and 2) possess matter sex performance by minor (over 12 but under 18), 1st offense. In complaint warrant (#E05510004487282) KSP Trooper Starlin Hacker stated that during the period of January 01, 2023 thru February 07, 2023 Parkey made attempts to engage in sexual intercourse with the 16-year-old victim. This charge was added after examining data obtained through search warrants. This data consisted of Facebook/messenger chats between the victim and the defendant. In addition to the nude photographs sent and saved on the defendant’s phone it was discovered that the text conversation was sexual in nature and was leading to eventual sexual intercourse. The juvenile victim stated in her interview that Parkey was becoming more aggravated that they had not already had sex. 

Parkey entered a plea of “not guilty” to the new charge and a preliminary hearing was scheduled for April 24, 2023. 

