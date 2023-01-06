Rafael Lynn Soto, 38, of McKee, KY entered a plea of “not guilty” at an arraignment hearing in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts last week. Soto was arrested on December 26, 2022 by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Collins in the parking lot of the Jackson Valley Apartments in McKee, KY while executing a complaint warrant. Deputy Collins had filed the complaint warrant (#E05510004403733) on December 09, 2022 alleging that Rafael Lynn Soto unlawfully and intentionally caused serious injury to victim, Christopher Blevins, when he assaulted the victim using a pocket knife to cut Blevins’ arm. Blevins was forced to go to the hospital for treatment of the injuries.
The motivation or circumstances leading to the assault was not stated in the complain warrant.
