Jason E. Smith, 33, of Mount Vernon, KY appeared in District Court on Monday before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a scheduled preliminary hearing. Smith was arrested by the Kentucky State Police on August 16, 2022. KSP Trooper B. Allen arrested Smith in Mounty Vernon, KY while executing a complaint warrant obtained in Jackson County by Jackson County Deputy Bobby Edwards on August 12, 2022. The complaint states that during the period of May 07, 2022 thru May 08, 2022, Smith unlawfully: received, retained, or disposed of movable property of another knowing that it had been stolen, or having reason to believe it had been stolen when Smith was found to have in his possession a Genomax Generator (valued at $500.00) and a toolbox with tools (valued at $1,500.00) belonging to victim Don Hayes.
An earlier arraignment was held in District Court in Jackson County District Court presided over by Judge Allen B. Roberts where Smith entered a plea of “not guilty” to the charge of “Receiving stolen property $1,000 < $10,000”. This charge is considered a felony.
