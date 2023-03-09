ARA

Exciting news for Jackson County, Kentucky! The American Rally Association has landed, and they are exploring potential opportunities for Rally Racing on the stunning Daniel Boone National Forest. On Wednesday, March 01, 2023, Director Jamie Strong of the Jackson County EMA, District Ranger Jason Nedlo of the Daniel Boone National Forest, American Rally Association Series and Competition Director Preston Osborn and Business and Marketing Director Jeremy Meyer, President Keith Gabbard of PRTC, Executive Director Erik Hubbard, and Special Competition Director Josh Redden of Backroads of Appalachia met to discuss the possibilities.

ARA Members Meet with County Officials and Business Leaders

Their expertise and enthusiasm for motorsports in the region were invaluable to the discussions, and everyone is excited to have them on board as the venture moves forward. Together, they are determined to make Jackson County, Kentucky a hub for rally racing in the United States.

