Exciting news for Jackson County, Kentucky! The American Rally Association has landed, and they are exploring potential opportunities for Rally Racing on the stunning Daniel Boone National Forest. On Wednesday, March 01, 2023, Director Jamie Strong of the Jackson County EMA, District Ranger Jason Nedlo of the Daniel Boone National Forest, American Rally Association Series and Competition Director Preston Osborn and Business and Marketing Director Jeremy Meyer, President Keith Gabbard of PRTC, Executive Director Erik Hubbard, and Special Competition Director Josh Redden of Backroads of Appalachia met to discuss the possibilities.
Their expertise and enthusiasm for motorsports in the region were invaluable to the discussions, and everyone is excited to have them on board as the venture moves forward. Together, they are determined to make Jackson County, Kentucky a hub for rally racing in the United States.
The Backroads of Appalachia provide a fantastic playground for multiple Motorsport venues, and the talks have centered around working with community leaders and regionalism to make this dream a reality. The fastest broadband in the country will also be utilized for Rally coverage on TV.
The American Rally Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit stage rallying sanctioning body and a member-driven organization dedicated to the sport of Stage Rally. A wholly owned subsidiary of the United States Auto Club (USAC), ARA is led by seasoned Stage Rally professionals who work hand in hand with an experienced Board of Directors to deliver a framework for safety, competition, promotion, and education for all aspects of the sport. The common goal of our members, volunteers, and organization is a thriving Stage Rally program in America.
Founded in 2016 as a non-profit enterprise by leading stage rally organizers and enthusiasts in the United States, ARA has run a full national series of rally events since 2017. Their series sanctions many of the country's premier stage rally events - Oregon Trail Rally, Susquehannock Trail Rally, Olympus Rally, New England Forest Rally, Ojibwe Forest Rally, Idaho Rally, and Tour de Forest Rally. The ARA National Series also sees participation by the country's leading rally teams, such as Subaru Rally Team USA.
While it's still in the beginning stages, the movement forward has been incredibly positive. Stay tuned for more updates as we welcome the American Rally Association to Jackson County and Kentucky!
